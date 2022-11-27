Read full article on original website
The White Lotus stars break down episode 5's shock ending
The White Lotus spoilers ahead. The White Lotus stars Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco have broken down the shocking ending in the HBO series' fifth episode, which left viewers gobsmacked. Episode five of the show saw Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya and Richardson's Portia spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and...
Sight & Sound top 100 films of all time.
The latest version of the once a decade S & S poll is out tomorrow, December first. It’s the poll generally taken most seriously by media when claiming the basis for Citizen Kane being the greatest film ever when it won it for decades. Though Vertigo won the 2012 poll and people think it unlikely Kane will be back on top.
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman confirms how Wolverine return came about
Deadpool 3 star Hugh Jackman has explained how his Wolverine return for the Ryan Reynolds-led film came about. Speaking to Deadline, the actor recalled how 2017's Logan was initially going to be his last stint as Wolverine until he watched Deadpool and couldn't get the idea of reprising the role for the threequel out of his head.
Fire Island's Joel Kim Booster wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations
Joel Kim Booster – writer and star of Fire Island – has said he wants to do more gay Jane Austen adaptations. Discussing his movie Fire Island, a reimagining of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Booster said adapting the novel was itself a "fun exercise" and that he would consider doing it again (via IndieWire).
Joe Pesci reveals Home Alone stunt that went wrong
Home Alone star Joe Pesci has revealed how a stunt gone wrong while filming the Christmas classic led to him sustaining series burns. In an interview with People for the 30th anniversary of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (yes, it really has been that long), Pesci revealed he was injured while filming the scene which sees Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister set his character's hat on fire.
Yellowstone prequel releases first trailer for Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren's 1923
Yellowstone prequel 1923 has released its first trailer for its latest spin-off series, which stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. 1923 expands the Taylor Sheridan TV universe that started off with Yellowstone. 1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone and a sequel to fellow spin-off series 1883. 1923 will follow...
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Tom Hardy's new TV project lands first trailer
A first trailer for Tom Hardy's new TV series Predators has been released. The Venom star narrates the new Sky Nature documentary series, which spans five episodes following five different predators across the globe. They include cheetahs in Tanzania, polar bears in Canada, lions in Botswana, pumas in Chile and...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 19
Elvis Presley - It's Now or Never (1960) Kathy Kirby - Secret Love (1964) The Beatles - Magical Mystery Tour (1967) Rick Astley - When I Fall in Love (1987) Vanilla Ice - Ice Ice Baby (1990) Alex Day - Forever Yours (2011) Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry...
New Amsterdam star lines up new TV role in Amazon spy thriller
New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold has landed his next big TV role. Eggold, who's been playing Dr Max Goodwin since 2018, is teaming up with Black Adam's Aldis Hodge and Shadowhunters actor Isaiah Mustafa in upcoming Amazon spy thriller Cross (via TVLine). Amazon's adaptation of James Patterson’s series of novels...
The Stranger (Netflix)
Has anyone seen the drama - The Stranger on Netflix. starring sexy Richard Armitage as Adam Price? I am on the final episode and wow, I have enjoyed it. Lots of twists. I am watching the final now.
"Violent Night" Review: It's Like "Die Hard" Meets "Miracle On 34th Street" And It's Basically An Instant Classic
"Time for some season's beatings." —Literally a line in this movie.
First look at I Hate Suzie and Broadchurch stars in new BBC drama
The BBC has revealed the first images from the upcoming drama Better, which features actors from Broadchurch and I Hate Suzie. The five-part thriller, starring Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue 5) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman), follows a police officer's connection to an important member of Leeds' criminal underworld, exploring the importance of both family and loyalty.
Song Suggestions/Wishlist
2. The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush/Air Supply/Laura Branigan/Celine Dion. 3. The Power of Love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood/Gabrielle Aplin. 23. Like I'm Gonna Lose You by Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend. 25. I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith from Armageddon. 28. Mad World by...
why does my freesat box need a re-tune every time its turned on?
After that I get no audio but do get pictures,then if I go to audio settings I get the audio. MY main thought would be - why didn't you mention what box you have?. Sorry it says ARRIS on its bottom.
Is it quite common for soap actors to be a lot older than their characters age
I was shocked that the actress who plays Chloe in Emmerdale was in her thirties but her characters is around her early twenties. Are we saying the producers could not find an actor who was around the same age as her character. If you look on any actor's agents website,...
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022
The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
Instagram gurus, quick question
Can you add someone onto a “close friends list”, without actually having that person following you, or you following them?. Only asking as someone I know who I don’t follow, and they don’t follow me, have been putting stories on their instagram, but it has a green ring instead of purple, this is a story for close friends only isn’t it, but I’m actually able to view it, and I can see a little green box with a star in it at the top.
Will Smith responds to fans skipping his new movie after Oscar slap controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
2022 Week 11 (Musicals) Spoiler/Pets/Food/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST SPOILER OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
I’m starting the thread a whole day early as the live show is on Friday at 8pm this week! Feels slightly odd, but let’s just go with it. Genuinely a tad gobsmacked that it’s Musicals Week! Time has flown by. I should hope the spoiler is all...
