Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
Centre Daily
Louisville Pulverized by Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Louisville men's basketball program once again lost in spectacular fashion to start their season, falling 79-54 Tuesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals continue to extend their worst start in the modern era, moving to...
kentuckytoday.com
In 'survival of the fittest' Cards come up far short again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and Maryland coach Kevin Willard both had essentially the same message for their teams at halftime of Tuesday night's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but only one group paid attention. "I got on the guys a little bit and told them we had...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky overcomes Bellarmine: 3 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington on Tuesday night by a score of 60-41. To say the Cats got off to a slow start would be both a true and false statement. How so? Well, it took Kentucky over four minutes before they got their first bucket as they got down 6-0 early.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
wdrb.com
WATCH | Kenny Payne speaks after Louisville loses to Maryland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne speaks to the media after the Cardinals' game against Maryland on Tuesday. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
WPXI
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington
Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
territorysupply.com
12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky
As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
Louisville RB Jalen Mitchell to Enter Transfer Portal
The fourth-year player lead the Cardinals in rushing from the running back position in 2021, but was buried on the depth chart and struggled with injuries in 2022.
Centre Daily
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Maryland Terrapins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a winless outing in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning back home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host Maryland as part of the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge in their first game back from Hawaii. The Cardinals dropped each of their...
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
fox56news.com
Former UK basketball player raising money for stuttering community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A simple game of bowling brought together dozens in the Lexington community Monday night, all to support a cause close to the heart of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. “I stutter, and at first I thought that it was only me who stuttered, but I think over...
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
Comments / 1