ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space.com

Planet-killing stars can cover up their crimes. Here's how we could catch them.

By Paul Sutter
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RFWH_0jP08aRX00

Despite providing a nurturing home for planets for billions of years, stars sometimes turn treacherous and eat their children. With time, the evidence of that filicide sinks into the core of a star, never to be visible again.

But now, astronomers have found a way to catch murderous stars red-handed and figured out how long we have until the case grows cold.

When stars get hungry

Stars can potentially kill (although astronomers prefer to use the more polite term "engulf") their planets at a variety of stages in the stars' life cycles. At one end of the cycle, when typical sunlike stars are about to die, they swell and turn red, becoming giant or supergiant stars.

Related: Scientists get gruesome look at how stars like our sun eat their own planets

When this happens, any inner worlds unlucky enough to be too close will be consumed. The outer planets of the system may suffer as well, as the shifting gravitational landscape caused by the dying stars' convulsions can send planets careening into their parent star. This fate will befall our own solar system in about 4.5 billion years, when the sun will destroy Mercury , Venus and likely Earth .

But it's not just fits of old age that can destroy a planet. It also happens when stars are young . The early formation days of a solar system are an especially violent time. The protostar at the center grows in both temperature and density — but fitfully, occasionally throwing off massive tantrum storms of plasma.

Meanwhile, the planets begin evolving around the temperamental star. Accreting from smaller building blocks, the planetesimals crash into each other, gravitationally destabilize each other and generally roughhouse as they attempt to become full-fledged planets. Naturally, all this commotion ejects some material from the system, with other material flowing into the still-forming star.

A tale told of metals

This influx of planet-building material into the central star can be slow or fast. In some cases, a steady trickle of heavy elements makes its way to the star over millions of years. In that case, it's less a case of outright planetary murder and more like a slow strangulation of the ingredients needed to build more or bigger worlds around a star. In other cases, an entire planet crashes right into the star, disappearing completely in the blink of an eye.

The ferocious energy and searing temperature inside a star are more than enough to completely destroy a planet. And that's assuming the planet even survives entry and isn't torn to shreds by the gravitational tidal forces around the star as the planet passes close. Within only a few years, an Earth-like planet would be entirely consumed.

The only remaining evidence that a star killed one of its planets is an extra abundance of metals, meaning, in astronomers' context, any element heavier than helium. And these are the elements — like silicon, oxygen and carbon — that planets need to grow.

Over time, the engulfed metals will slowly slink their way to the heart of a star, simply because those elements are heavier than the hydrogen and helium that make up the vast bulk of a star. Astronomers can only determine what a star is made of based on what's on the surface, because the surface is the only part of the star to emit light. It's from the spectral fingerprint of that light that scientists can figure out what elements are inside a star. And so once the metals slink into the depths of the star, it will successfully hide any evidence of its past crimes from astronomers' prying eyes.

Twin paradox

But how long does that cosmic cover-up take? Early estimates, based on the simple diffusion of metals within a star, said billions of years or more, meaning any star we could observe wouldn't be able to hide.

But a new study submitted for publication in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society takes a more nuanced approach. In an attempt to build a detailed accounting of how long the evidence can remain, the research team created dozens of simulated stars and simulated situations of how and when the stars could eat their planets . In their simulations, the astronomers accounted for the fact that metal-enriched material inside a star will have different densities than its surroundings and that this can set up currents that drag those metals down faster than gravity alone would.

Related stories:

Hubble Space Telescope catches dead star in the act of cosmic cannibalism

Scientists spot elusive mini red giant stars, victims of stellar stealing

Black hole is 'burping out' a 'spaghettified' star it devoured years ago

Naturally, the answer is different for every star, as it depends on how massive the star is and how much planetary material it consumed. But in general, the astronomers found that stars hang on to metals in their surface for less than a billion years.

Thus, to find evidence of "planet-cide," astronomers have to catch a star younger than about a billion years old. Also, they can't just look at a single star in isolation, as it's impossible to tell if that star ate a planet (or more) or was simply born with that excess amount of metals. Instead, astronomers must look at binary systems in which one star has significantly more metals than its companion. In those limited cases — binary systems that are younger than a billion years old — astronomers can finally catch the criminal.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered

A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
C. Heslop

Scientists Claim Dinosaur Visited The Moon Before Humans

Reports say dinosaurs could have beaten humans to the Moon by about 65 million years. The other explanation is that their bones went there before us. Science journalist Peter Brannen wrote about the theory in his 2017 book The End of the World. In it, geophysicist Mario Rebolledo theorized a giant asteroid wiped out the reptiles. The impact may have flung pieces of dinosaur bones into space and onto the Moon. (source)
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Maya Devi

Child claims he was sent from Mars to save world from nuclear war

A child claims that he belongs to mars and has been sent to Earth to save people from nuclear annihilation. Boris Kipriyanovich was born on January 11, 1996, in Russia. His mother revealed that she felt no pain while she was giving birth to him. She also claimed that when Boris first saw her, he looked at her with the eyes of an adult. As a doctor, she was aware that a newborn's eyes can’t focus on objects but her child looked at her with big brown eyes.
CNN

Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic

The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
FLORIDA STATE
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Space.com

Space.com

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy