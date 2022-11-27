ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Warzone 2.0 hackers are making boats fly now

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhj6o_0jP04Sl700

Hackers are modifying Warzone 2.0 to make boats fly.

Yes, really. As a smattering of video clips posted to the game's subreddit and social media channels attest, Warzone 2.0 cheaters have figured out how to make boats fly, enabling them to cross huge distances in record time, avoiding combat altogether by just camping up in the cloud.

I couldn't quite believe it, either, but here's video evidence (thanks, PC Gamer ):

Whilst it's one of several issues Warzone 2.0 players are encountering right now, there's no denying that as hacks go, this is one of the less frustrating ones; I know being run over by a boat on dry land sucks, but at least you can see them doing it, unlike the wallhack or invisibility hacks!

Here's another clip of the hack in action, subtitled: "So Warzone 2 is going well":

See more

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out now and has made changes to Armor Piercing Ammo and Buy Station inventory, removing the damage multiplier against armored opponents, meaning Armor Piercing Ammo no longer pierces armor. Also, we can no longer purchase Counter UAVs and Tactical Cameras from the Buy Stations found around Al Mazrah. Neither change has gone down particularly well with players.

In other news, unhappy Warzone 2.0 players are reporting that the free-to-play battle royale is locking them out of the game because they don't own Modern Warfare 2 . It appears that after a handful of Warzone 2 games - and sometimes even when they do indeed own the premium shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , apparently - the game locks them out by displaying a pop-up that instructs players that they need to "purchase Modern Warfare 2 to have access to everything".

Warzone 2 is completely free-to-play and, in theory at least, a different game, so players shouldn't require Modern Warfare 2 to access Warzone 2. Hundreds have now upvoted the post, however, with many commenting that they too are experiencing the same issue.

"Warzone 2 makes a good first impression," we said in GameRadar+'s Warzone 2 review-in-progress . "While it shares some similarities with its predecessor, Infinity Ward has delivered a more tactical battle royale that smartly subverts expectations."

Did you catch the story about unscrupulous Modern Warfare 2 players stealing the codes off of promotional packs of Jack Link's Pork Strips ?

Warzone DMZ tips | Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass | Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 servers | Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 error codes | best Warzone 2 guns in Modern Warfare 2 | best Warzone 2 loadouts in Modern Warfare 2 | Warzone 2 nuke | Warzone 2 DMZ Stronghold key | Warzone 2 DMZ chemist | Warzone 2 AQ Soldier Kills | Warzone 2 map | How to invite friends in Warzone 2 | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 roadmap | Will Warzone 2 replace Warzone | Do you need Modern Warfare 2 for Warzone 2 | Warzone Legacy video | Warzone 2 proximity chat

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing One of Their Best Free Games

PlayStation Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers are losing one of the best "free" games available to all those that are subscribed to the two more expensive tiers of the subscription service. For those that don't know, PS Plus is available in three forms. There is the cheapest form which is PlayStation Plus Essential. This is just the original version of the subscription service that gives out a few "free games" every month. Then there's PlayStation Plus Extra, which is this plus access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. And then there's PlayStation Plus Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, plus access to a library of legacy games spanning the PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP. So, this departure doesn't concern PS Plus Essential subscribers, but it does concern all other subscribers.
Polygon

Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either

Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Update Has Some Disappointing News for Fans

A new update about the future of God of War Ragnarok from the director of the PS4 and PS5 game has some disappointing news for everyone enjoying the critically-acclaimed sequel. The new PlayStation exclusive just came out, but many have already finished it and are wondering if it will be expanded upon with any DLC or expansions. As you may know, the first game didn't get any DLC or expansions, but other single-player PlayStation exclusives have. In other words, there is some precedence, even if it's not an overwhelming precedence. Further, it's the biggest launch in PlayStation history, so there's certainly a commercial incentive as well. That said, it doesn't look like it's going to happen.
Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is live, but it’s worse than we feared

After being offline for nearly two weeks, the original Call of Duty: Warzone — now branded as Warzone Caldera — has relaunched, but the package is far from what it used to be. This modified version of the beloved game is completely stripped down, offering access only to the Caldera map and the standard battle royale mode. This wasn’t much of a surprise, as Activision previously confirmed the game would lack key features, but now that Caldera is live, it’s far more disappointing than we expected. Here’s what’s currently missing from the battle royale game.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

33K+
Followers
37K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy