Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
watchers.news
Asteroid 2022 WJ1 impacts Earth over Niagara Falls – the 6th asteroid detected before impact
A newly-discovered asteroid designated 2022 WJ1 impacted Earth’s atmosphere over Niagara Falls at 08:27 UTC on November 19, 2022, becoming the 6th asteroid to be discovered before impacting Earth. The object was first observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey at 04:53 UTC – just a couple of hours before the...
A "Planet Killer" asteroid that is capable of causing extinction on Earth is hiding in the sun's glare
Artwork of a globe and celestial bodiesCredit: T. Pyle (SSC)/NASA; Public Domain Image. An asteroid called 2022 AP7 was only just discovered this year on January 13, 2022. The asteroid is one kilometer to 1.5 kilometers in size and has been classified as an Apollo asteroid.
A Chinese rocket will fall to Earth Friday, and it could be headed for the US
A massive, 23-ton hunk of Chinese space junk orbiting Earth is expected to make a chaotic return to the home planet Friday, but it's unknown exactly when or where it will come down.
Here’s When NASA Expects Humans Will Live on the Moon
With seemingly endless engine issues and tropical storms, it felt as though the Artemis 1 launch would never happen. Four failed attempts later, however, the day finally came. The uncrewed rocket successfully departed NASA‘s Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday, November 16, beginning its nearly 300,000-mile journey to the Moon.
Huge ‘planet killer’ asteroid discovered – and it’s heading our way
Astronomers say they have discovered the largest planet killer-sized asteroid in eight years, and that the huge space rock will cross Earth’s orbit. The asteroid, named 2022 AP7, was reported by researchers looking for space rocks within the orbits of Earth and Venus. Writing in the Astronomical Journal, lead...
Two minerals never before been seen on Earth found inside 17-ton meteorite
The minerals were found inside a slice of the El Ali meteorite, which landed in Somalia in 2020.
Astronomy.com
Pristine meteorite found within hours of hitting Earth
At about 10 o'clock on the night of Feb. 28, 2021, a fireball streaked through the sky over England. The blazing extraterrestrial visitor was seen by more than 1,000 people, and its descent was filmed by 16 dedicated meteor-tracking cameras from the UK Fireball Alliance and many dashboard and doorbell cams.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
Astronomers spot ‘planet killer’ monster asteroid – largest seen in last eight years
Astronomers have spotted an asteroid in the glare of the Sun that is the largest object to be discovered in the last eight years and is “potentially hazardous” to Earth.The study, published recently in The Astronomical Journal, found three new near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) hiding in the inner Solar System in the region interior to the orbits of Earth and Venus.Of these three space rocks, one is a 1.5km-wide asteroid called 2022 AP7 which has an orbit that could place it in the Earth’s path someday, say researchers, including those from the US National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab.The other two asteroids,...
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Phys.org
Mysteriously bright flash is a black hole jet pointing straight toward Earth, astronomers say
Earlier this year, astronomers were keeping tabs on data from the Zwicky Transient Facility, an all-sky survey based at the Palomar Observatory in California, when they detected an extraordinary flash in a part of the sky where no such light had been observed the night before. From a rough calculation, the flash appeared to give off more light than 1,000 trillion suns.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
Ars Technica
NASA’s new rocket blows the doors off its mobile launch tower
So far, NASA's ambitious Artemis I mission seems to be going swimmingly. The Orion spacecraft has performed a number of propulsive burns, flying smoothly past the Moon, and will now test out its capabilities in deep space. On Monday evening, after flying around the Moon, the spacecraft returned images of...
WSFA
NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface
(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Nasa’s Moon spacecraft Orion shares astonishing images of the lunar surface
Nasa’s Orion spacecraft has shared astonishing images as it floats through space on its most testing trial yet.Earlier this month, Nasa successfully sent the spacecraft to the Moon as part of its Artemis programme. That was a major test of both the capsule and the rocket that carried it, before they are used to transport humans.If the test proves successful, then the capsule will eventually carry humans to the Moon – and potentially further into the solar system, on missions to Mars, Nasa hopes.But first it must make it around the Moon and back, demonstrating Nasa’s claims that Orion is...
NASA's Artemis 1 launched a solar sail cubesat to an asteroid. It may be in trouble.
A tiny asteroid explorer that launched on NASA's moon mission last week still hasn't phoned home.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
10 strange things NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft took to the moon
NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 moon mission is full of passengers, we take a look at some of the strangest items hitching a ride here.
