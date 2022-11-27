NEW YORK -- Police say a hit-and-run driver slammed into children getting off a school bus, along with other pedestrians, in Brooklyn on Wednesday.It happened around 5 p.m. on Avenue J and New York Avenue in Midwood.We're told all of the injuries are minor.The victims include a 1-year-old and children aged 3, 5 and 8. A 41-year-old mother was also hurt.Police say a female driver in a white Mercedes failed to stop as the bus was letting the children off and struck the pedestrians.The driver allegedly did not stop, then got out of the vehicle and ran off at Glenwood Avenue and 24th Street.No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 47 MINUTES AGO