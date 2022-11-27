The New York Islanders had their four-game win streak snapped by the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 loss on Nov. 29, and looked unengaged and uninspired after the fisticuffs to begin the game. It’s been a similar story all season long for the Islanders who, despite their record and place in the standings, have put together poor performances on most nights. In addition, head coach Lane Lambert had his hands tied with roster decisions as Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri were unavailable due to injury. Then he had to shorten his bench even more when Cal Clutterbuck left the game with an injury. Unable to put out his identity line to spark the team, Lambert did what he could to no avail. All of this added up to the two main reasons the Islanders had their win streak snapped by the Flyers earlier this week – mounting injuries and continued mistakes.

ELMONT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO