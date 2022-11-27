Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Are Smart to Reunite Kane & Toews on a Line
The Chicago Blackhawks are in the spot that was expected of them before the season even started. After a surprising 5-4-2 start, they are now 6-11-4, which is the worst in the Central Division and second-worst in the entire league. They have only mustered one point since Nov. 12 and lost 13 of their last 15 games. Head coach Luke Richardson said it is fatiguing trying to put it all together to get in the win column, but there is something new they are trying at practice; reuniting Kane and Toews on the first line. It’s the correct move, and here are some takeaways on why that is.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-0 Loss to the Jets – 11/29/22
The Colorado Avalanche took a depleted squad into the Canada Life Centre Tuesday night to face the Winnipeg Jets. The Avalanche, 4-0-0 on the road in November, were seeking to end the month with a perfect record away from home, but it was not to be. The Jets, behind a...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
Podcast: NHL Draft Analyst Corey Pronman on 2023 Class, Blackhawks Prospects
Podcast: Corey Pronman on 2023 draft class, Hawks prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau interview The Athletic's NHL Draft analyst Corey Pronman to discuss the 2023 class and the Blackhawks' farm system. Who is Connor Bedard's NHL comparable? How good is Adam Fantilli? Is Leo Carlsson ahead of Matvei Michkov? Plus, Pronman shares his thoughts on Chicago's top prospects like Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar and Lukas Reichel.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Panthers
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Panthers this season: Dec. 1 (home) and Jan. 14 (away). The Canucks are 18-11-6-4 all-time against the Panthers, including a 10-3-5-2 record at home. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Florida (2-2-1 in their last 5).
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
Although the Philadelphia Flyers started the 2022-23 season strong, they have quickly fallen back down to Earth since. Due to a deflating 10-game losing streak, they now sport a 7-10-5 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. As a result, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. If the Detroit Red Wings maintain their playoff spot as the season rolls on, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Here are three specific trade targets that could make sense for Detroit.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Best Bets Tuesday, Nov. 29: Tkachuk Taunts Calgary, Plus 3 More Appealing Props
There’s an exciting slate of NHL games tonight, including Tkachuk’s return to Calgary and a couple of fierce division rivalries. Here are our four best prop bets from legal US NHL betting sites. Matthew Tkachuk Anytime Goal Scorer. Matthew Tkachuk returns to Calgary for the first time since...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
The Hockey Writers
2 Reasons Islanders’ Win Streak Snapped
The New York Islanders had their four-game win streak snapped by the Philadelphia Flyers in a 3-1 loss on Nov. 29, and looked unengaged and uninspired after the fisticuffs to begin the game. It’s been a similar story all season long for the Islanders who, despite their record and place in the standings, have put together poor performances on most nights. In addition, head coach Lane Lambert had his hands tied with roster decisions as Josh Bailey and Kyle Palmieri were unavailable due to injury. Then he had to shorten his bench even more when Cal Clutterbuck left the game with an injury. Unable to put out his identity line to spark the team, Lambert did what he could to no avail. All of this added up to the two main reasons the Islanders had their win streak snapped by the Flyers earlier this week – mounting injuries and continued mistakes.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Have 3 Good Blackhawks Trade Targets
The New York Islanders have looked like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to start the season with a 15-9 record. They have a good roster and are playing well throughout the roster, but to be a Stanley Cup-caliber team, they’ll need to make one move, if not more, to put the team over the top.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Montreal. The Flames held an optional skate this morning with tonight's projected lineup based off lines and pairings from Wednesday's practice. If changes occur during warmups, this page will be updated accordingly. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon...
NHL
One thousand points in Bolts blue
Steven Stamkos became the 95th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points, and he recorded all of them in a Lightning sweater. Of the 7,497 players to play a game in the National Hockey League, only 95 of them have hit the 1,000-point mark. One of those 95 players is Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who is the 48th player ever to record 1,000 points with a single franchise.
Red Wings place Tyler Bertuzzi on injured reserve
Despite being activated less than a month ago, Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is headed back to the injured reserve list. Detroit announced today that they have placed their star forward on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they have recalled forward Austin Czarnik from their AHL affiliate, the...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Ducks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Anaheim on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Anaheim Ducks at American Airlines Center. Game 24: Dallas Stars (13-6-4, 30 points) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-15-2, 14 points)
NHL
SZA rocks Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy award winner reps hometown with custom St. Louis sweater. SZA gave a nod to her hometown in an epic way. The Grammy award winning singer rocked a custom St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover for her upcoming album "S.O.S." SZA, who was born in St. Louis, posted a...
NHL
Cash wears money tie, socks for U.S. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Paralympic's family play off their name, go all in on outfit choice. There was no mistaking the Steve Cash family at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Minnesota on Wednesday. Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion goaltender, sported...
NHL
Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May
Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
