Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players’ return
Iran’s World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country’s exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar...
KTVZ
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. In the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada outplayed Belgium in an opening 1-0 loss, then took a second-minute lead against Croatia before losing 4-1 and getting eliminated. The Canadians close against Morocco on Thursday. A 47-year-old from Britain, Herdman coached New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
KTVZ
‘We’re not finished yet,’ says USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman ahead of knockout stages
After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first time since 2014 that the USMNT has reached the last 16, which comes courtesy of hard-fought draws against Wales and England before Tuesday’s win against Iran.
FIFA fights to allow LGBTQ banners, rainbow flags into World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is becoming ground zero for a number of different movements looking to publicize their plights, sometimes in ways that violate the rules.
KTVZ
World champion Evenepoel to compete in next year’s Giro
MILAN (AP) — World champion Remco Evenepoel will compete in next year’s Giro d’Italia. It will be the first time a reigning world champion has ridden in the Giro since Mark Cavendish in 2012. Evenepoel rides for the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team. Evenepoel became Belgium’s first Grand Tour winner in 44 years when he won the Spanish Vuelta in September. The 22-year-old then capped a breakthrough season by winning the road race at the world championships two weeks later. The Vuelta was only his second grand tour after he competed in the Giro in 2021. Evenepoel was forced to abandon that race after a crash on stage 17.
'I miss the Premier League!': Mauricio Pochettino admits he's ready for a return to England's top-flight and praises the league's 'competitive' spirit... as ex-Spurs boss reveals he's 'open' to international management
Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he 'misses' coaching in the Premier League and would consider a return to England's top-flight. The former Tottenham and Southampton boss - who was most recently at PSG - also revealed that he is 'open' to an international management position for his next job. Having...
KTVZ
Global 4-day week pilot was a huge success, organizers say
The verdict is in: A four-day work week is good for business. After six months, most of the 33 companies and 903 workers trialing the schedule, with no reduction in pay, are unlikely ever to go back to a standard working week, according to the organizers of the global pilot program.
Comments / 0