After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first time since 2014 that the USMNT has reached the last 16, which comes courtesy of hard-fought draws against Wales and England before Tuesday’s win against Iran.

10 HOURS AGO