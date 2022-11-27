Read full article on original website
William Saliba admits France were 'shaken up' by Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat by the Africans and blames fielding an inexperienced team in unusual positions for first World Cup loss since 2014
William Saliba has admitted that France were shaken up by the performance of Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat to the African side. Saliba came on as a second half substitute for a much-changed French side, who had already qualified for the last sixteen, but couldn't prevent the reigning world champions from losing their final group game.
Iranian protesters celebrate World Cup defeat, as fears surround players’ return
Iran’s World Cup defeat to the United States was met by cheers and celebrations in Tehran and other Iranian cities on Tuesday evening, as protesters hailed the country’s exit from the tournament as a blow to the ruling regime. The nation was eliminated from the tournament in Qatar...
FIFA fights to allow LGBTQ banners, rainbow flags into World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is becoming ground zero for a number of different movements looking to publicize their plights, sometimes in ways that violate the rules.
‘We’re not finished yet,’ says USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman ahead of knockout stages
After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first time since 2014 that the USMNT has reached the last 16, which comes courtesy of hard-fought draws against Wales and England before Tuesday’s win against Iran.
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
Russia’s upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’
Russia’s upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as “LGBT propaganda,” making it apply to Russians of all ages. The bill has to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin after being passed by...
Twitter must comply with Europe’s platform rules, EU digital chief warns Musk in virtual meeting
A top European Union official warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday that the social media platform must take significant steps to comply with EU content moderation laws, and that European officials will be monitoring closely for compliance. Twitter has “huge work ahead” to meet its obligations under the Digital...
China to punish internet users for ‘liking’ posts in crackdown after zero-Covid protests
Internet users in China will soon be held liable for liking posts deemed illegal or harmful, sparking fears that the world’s second largest economy plans to control social media like never before. China’s internet watchdog is stepping up its regulation of cyberspace as authorities intensify their crackdown on online...
5 things to know for Nov. 30: Rail strike, Jan. 6, Marriage bill, China, Alzheimer’s
The storm system that spawned damaging tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi on Tuesday is expected to shift east and weaken today. Still, dozens of counties in the region remain under a tornado watch due to the particularly dangerous situation, the National Weather Service said. Here’s what else you need to...
