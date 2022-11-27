ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

William Saliba admits France were 'shaken up' by Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat by the Africans and blames fielding an inexperienced team in unusual positions for first World Cup loss since 2014

William Saliba has admitted that France were shaken up by the performance of Tunisia in their 1-0 defeat to the African side. Saliba came on as a second half substitute for a much-changed French side, who had already qualified for the last sixteen, but couldn't prevent the reigning world champions from losing their final group game.
KTVZ

‘We’re not finished yet,’ says USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman ahead of knockout stages

After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first time since 2014 that the USMNT has reached the last 16, which comes courtesy of hard-fought draws against Wales and England before Tuesday’s win against Iran.
KTVZ

Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China’s rise, dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country’s emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday. He was 96. The former chief of the ruling Communist Party and state president died of leukemia and associated multiple organ failure on...
KTVZ

Russia’s upper house of parliament passes tougher ban on ‘LGBT propaganda’

Russia’s upper house of parliament unanimously voted on Wednesday to toughen a controversial law banning what the bill describes as “LGBT propaganda,” making it apply to Russians of all ages. The bill has to be signed into law by Russian President Vladimir Putin after being passed by...

