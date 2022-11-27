Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
John Herdman wants to remain as Canada coach through 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — John Herdman wants to remain as Canada’s coach through the 2026 World Cup in North America after leading the nation to its return to soccer’s top tournament. In the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Canada outplayed Belgium in an opening 1-0 loss, then took a second-minute lead against Croatia before losing 4-1 and getting eliminated. The Canadians close against Morocco on Thursday. A 47-year-old from Britain, Herdman coached New Zealand’s women’s team from 2006-11 and Canada’s women from 2011-18, winning Olympic bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.
KTVZ
‘We’re not finished yet,’ says USMNT’s Walker Zimmerman ahead of knockout stages
After a 1-0 victory against Iran earned the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) a place in the World Cup knockout stages, the players insist their campaign is far from done. Having failed to qualify for the last World Cup, the tournament in Qatar is the first time since 2014 that the USMNT has reached the last 16, which comes courtesy of hard-fought draws against Wales and England before Tuesday’s win against Iran.
Comments / 0