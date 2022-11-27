Read full article on original website
Related
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
'Despicable' female burglar is jailed for 20 years for killing vulnerable 71-year-old who died from cardiac arrest when she broke into his home
A 'despicable' female burglar convicted of killing a vulnerable pensioner who had a heart attack when she broke into his home has been jailed for 20 years. William 'Billy' Jackson, 71, went into cardiac arrest when Sarah Daniel broke into his home in Washington, County Durham, last year. Daniel and...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car
Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries.Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.West Midlands Police said specialist liaison officers are offering support to the families of Liberty and Ben.A police statement said the families wished to be left to grieve in private, and asked people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances of the collision, or to post footage.#UPDATE |...
BBC
Killer who struck on his 18th birthday detained for life
A teenager who murdered a stranger after a day spent in a pub celebrating his 18th birthday has been detained for life. Brian McKillop, 19, repeatedly kicked and stamped on James Britton as he was heading home in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 20 October last year. Mr Britton, 51, lost...
BBC
Biker club killing Plymouth: Three men convicted
Three biker club members have been convicted of killing a member of a rival group. Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, ploughed into and killed David Crawford who was on his motorbike in Plymouth in May. Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were in a nearby car and were working...
BBC
Hulme woman raped after armed man climbs through window
A man who climbed into a woman's flat and threatened her with a knife before raping her is being sought by police. The woman was attacked after the man entered through an unlocked window at the apartment in Hulme, Manchester, at about 05:00 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Woman had made complaint to police the day before her death in ‘murder-suicide’
A mother-of-five who was stabbed and strangled to death in a suspected murder-suicide had made a complaint to police of harassment on the day before her death, a pre-inquest review has heard.Paramedics and police were called to a flat in Ranelagh Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on April 1 2021, where Sherrie Milnes was pronounced dead.She had suffered multiple stab wounds and neck compression.Later that day, Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at his home in Portland.An inquest opening into his death heard he died of hanging.Dorset Police confirmed the pair were known to each other.Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin told the Bournemouth...
BBC
Murder probe over man found fatally stabbed in Solihull
A man has died after being found stabbed in Solihull, in the West Midlands, sparking a murder inquiry. The victim, in his 40s, was discovered at the junction of Braggs Farm Lane and Lady Lane at about 06:40 GMT on Tuesday. He had suffered serious injuries and nothing could be...
BBC
Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock. Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning. The driver of...
BBC
Police seek Reading assault and kidnap victim after arrest
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and assault after another man was attacked before being dragged into a car and driven off, police have said. The incident took place in Mayfair, Reading, at around 23:40 GMT on Friday. Two men assaulted the victim, dragged him into...
BBC
Gwent Police: Three officers suspended in racist message probe
Three Gwent Police officers have been suspended after a watchdog launched an investigation into claims of racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force. It comes after offensive messages were reportedly found on the phone of a retired police officer Ricky Jones, who took his own life in 2020. The messages...
BBC
Rochford: Murder charge after man dies from serious injuries
A man has been charged with murder after a man died at an address in Essex. Police were called to reports of an assault at Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT on Friday. A man in his 30s, who has not yet been named, died at the scene,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire cocaine dealer jailed after police raid his home
A Buckinghamshire drug dealer has been locked up. Devroy Hume was involved in supplying cocaine and was caught with the drug when police raided his home. Thames Valley Police went to Hume's home with a search warrant in May this year. Hume was at the property, and during the raid police discovered weighing scales as well as cocaine.
Man in critical condition after being shot by police
A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was shot by police in North Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said officers went to a house on Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence at around 11.30 am on Monday, as part of an investigation into possible firearms offences, when the man was shot inside the property.He was immediately given first aid before he was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. His next of kin have been informed and are being kept fully updated. A cordon is now in place on...
BBC
Drink driver jailed after he crashed in Barnoldswick injuring baby and boy
A drink driver who crashed with such force that it flipped another car on to its roof, injuring a baby, 12-year-old boy and their mother has been jailed. Michael Holian, 29, who had also taken cocaine and cannabis, was driving an Audi A3 when he smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira in Barnoldswick in February.
BBC
Two jailed for Ancoats stab killing after shop disturbance
Two men who stabbed a father to death after a "disturbance in a local convenience store" have been jailed. Greater Manchester Police said Neri Morse, 24, died after he and another man were stabbed on Carruthers Street, Ancoats, on 20 April. Rushaun Brown was convicted of murder and Meshia Newby...
BBC
Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August. Two men, aged 67...
BBC
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
Comments / 0