BBC
Jim McCafferty: Ex-Celtic coach who abused boys dies in prison
A former youth football coach who sexually abused teenage players in Scotland has died in prison. Jim McCafferty, 76, was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team who also worked for Celtic Boys Club. In 2019 he admitted 12 charges related to child sex abuse against 10...
BBC
Premiership Rugby: Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan calls for equal funding
Jersey Reds chairman Mark Morgan says his side would not seek promotion to the Premiership unless they got the same funding as other top flight clubs. Jersey are second in the Championship after winning all seven of their matches, and are two points off Ealing. Newly promoted sides do not...
BBC
Aberdeen women's co-managers Emma Hunter & Gavin Beith resign
Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith have resigned from their posts at Aberdeen women's side. The SWPL 1 team recorded their second win of the season against Dundee United on Sunday. However, Aberdeen sit second bottom of the top flight of Scottish women's football. "We're grateful to Emma and Gavin...
BBC
UK's greenest city centres named in study
Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC
Nearly 100,000 people now identify as Cornish
The number of people in England and Wales identifying as Cornish or Cornish and British rose by 34% in a decade. In the 2021 Census, 99,754 people in England and Wales identified as wholly or partially Cornish, up by more than 33,000 since 2011. In Cornwall, people identifying as Cornish...
