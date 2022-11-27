Read full article on original website
Norman Dean Spooner, 68, of Spencer
Memorial services for 68-year-old Norman Dean Spooner of Spencer will be Monday, December 5th at 2pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Spencer. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7pm, with a public vigil service at 4:30pm at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer.
Peg Norris, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Peg Norris of Spencer will be Thursday, December 1st, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Patricia “Pat” Carter, 93, of Emmetsburg
Services for 93-year-old Patricia “Pat” Carter of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9-11am at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Javan Kruse, 37, of Hartley and formerly of Everly
Services for 37-year-old Javan Kruse of Hartley and formerly of Everly will be Saturday, December 3rd at 10:30 AM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, December 2nd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Warner Funeral Home of Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Peters, 84, Sibley
Services for 84 year old Ronald Peters of Sibley will be held 10:30am on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Sibley. Burial at the Union Cemetery in Harris. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30th from 2 to 7pm with the family present from 5 to 7pm at the Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Orville Taylor, 99, of Hartley
Memorial Services for 99-year-old Orville Taylor of Hartley will be Friday, December 2nd at 11am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Karen Hubbell, 65, of Cylinder
Services for 65-year-old Karen Hubbell of Cylinder will be Saturday, December 3rd at 3pm at the Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3pm.
Marlene Stokka, 80, of Milford
Services for 80-year-old Marlene Stokka of Milford will be held in December. Turner-Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
Kites Alight in This Year’s Winter Games Festival
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games coming up in January will be the fourth year for the Kite Festival. Steve Boote started the event in 2019 and he tells KICD that it has expanded greatly since then, especially this year. In addition to...
Weekly Health Update: Giving Tuesday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holidays are known as the season of giving and this coming Tuesday, designated as Giving Tuesday, can act as the real kick-off for some. Sara Taylor is the Director of the Spencer Hospital Regional Healthcare Foundation. She tells KICD News the foundation is once again doing an annual fundraiser aimed at helping those perhaps at greater need than in the past.
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
Basketball Scores 11/29/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are High School Basketball Scores from last night. Estherville Lincoln Central traveled to Algona for some non-conference action. In the Girls game, Estherville Lincoln Central won 64-30. In the Boys game it was Algona coming away with the win 61-26. Harris-Lake Park went to...
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Connor Uhde sentenced
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Connor Uhde, one of the men convicted for his part in the 2021 death of David McDowell has received his sentence. Uhde had entered an Alford Plea to the lesser charges of Attempted Murder and 3rd Degree Kidnapping the week before his trial was to begin. He gave this plea, not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could likely be found guilty at trial, in exchange for his testimony in the trial against the other defendant Cee Jay Van Der Wilt.
Sports Schedule: 11/30/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here’s what is coming up today for sports. The Iowa Lakes Men’s and Women’s teams are in action tonight at home against North Dakota State College of Science. The Drake Men’s Basketball team is in action at 6:00 at Indiana State to...
Area Officials Working to Find Solution For Local Homelessness
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Area officials are working to find a solution to help those considered to be homeless in Clay County and Spencer. Mayor Steve Bomgaars says this in an issue is something that will have to be handled in a more regulated manner as time goes on which is what led to a brainstorming session between elected leaders and social workers earlier this month.
Sewer Upgrade Complete
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The CEO of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says a multi-year, multi-faceted project to keep sewage out of West Lake Okoboji has been completed. Steve Anderson says the final phase was a difficult process of winding sewer to home owners on the South side of Center Lake.
Spirit Lake Police Chief has Concerns About School Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board has been accepting public input about their safety plan that would involve arming school personnel. Police Chief Shane Brevik has sent them a letter clarifying that his lack of comment on the issue should not be mistaken for support. The Chief says he currently stands where he did when the plan was first mentioned: that a safety plan has “merit”, but that arming civilians to deal with armed intruders provides a false sense of security and might interfere with actual law enforcement efforts.
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
