When Ohio State lost to Michigan on Saturday, it felt to Buckeye fans like the world ended. But as they say after emotional disappointments, the sun comes up the next day. That, however, didn’t seem to be the case following the Scarlet and Gray’s second consecutive loss to their rivals. Columbus, Ohio was gray and rainy on Sunday, with no sun in sight, almost as if Mother Nature was sharing the feelings of Ohio State fans. It wasn’t until Tuesday afternoon that the sun began to peak through the clouds, perhaps foreshadowing a glimmer of hope for at least one of the Buckeyes’ 2022 goals.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO