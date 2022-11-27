We’re wondering how the holidays have arrived so fast — but they are here and we’ve got you prepared for all of the holiday happenings in Essex County. This 25-day guide will give The Montclair Girl readers day-by-day opportunities to get into the holiday spirit in the Montclair and Essex County area, starting on December 1st and going through Christmas Day. Read on — with a cup of hot cocoa — for all the winter feels!

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO