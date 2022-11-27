Read full article on original website
Related
themontclairgirl.com
73 Things to Do in the Montclair + North Jersey Area | December 1-4
December has arrived in Essex County and the agenda for the next few weeks is full of holiday happenings. This week’s local Montclair + North Jersey area events guide has you covered with the Dickens Village tree lighting in Maplewood, a winter art market at Montclair Art Museum, the Out Montclair Teens Holiday Party, and more. Check out the list of all the events + things to do in North Jersey this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
themontclairgirl.com
Your 25-Day Essex County Holiday Cheer Bucket List 2022
We’re wondering how the holidays have arrived so fast — but they are here and we’ve got you prepared for all of the holiday happenings in Essex County. This 25-day guide will give The Montclair Girl readers day-by-day opportunities to get into the holiday spirit in the Montclair and Essex County area, starting on December 1st and going through Christmas Day. Read on — with a cup of hot cocoa — for all the winter feels!
Comments / 0