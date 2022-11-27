Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
The 5 Festive Pop-Up ‘Miracle Bars’ Around Colorado for 2022
The holidays are made for letting loose, a bit. A newer tradition to help folks do just that, is back across Colorado's Front Range, from Estes Park to Greenwood Village. Born in 2014, these "Miracle Bars," are Christmas-themed cocktail bars that span the world, with great holiday cocktails, Christmas décor, along with the nostalgic feel of Christmases past. You show up, have a "cup of cheer" and forget about the stress of the holidays.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
25 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Largest Mineral Hot Springs Pool
Living in Colorado means you are not far from the healing powers of our state's many hot springs and geothermal pools. In fact, Colorado is home to one of the largest outdoor geothermal pools in the world. Located in Glenwood Springs, the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool was established in 1888....
The Best Place To Live In Colorado
Moving across the country or state is a big decision, but Colorado Springs could be a great option if you want to improve your quality of life. Here's more.
Is Hard Kombucha the Latest Drink Trend Sweeping Across Colorado?
One of the latest trends in alcoholic beverages to be sweeping across Colorado involves a drink that some enjoy not just for the taste, but for health benefits as well. Get ready for hard kombucha to take the state by storm. What is Hard Kombucha?. In case you're not familiar,...
travelyourway.net
The most Interesting & Incredible Colorado Captions for Instagram
Are you looking for the Interesting & Incredible Colorado captions for your Instagram posts? Well, you’ve come to the right place!. Check out this list of the most Interesting & Incredible Colorado Captions for Instagram that will perfectly capture your Colorado vacation experiences. Whether you’re visiting Aspen, Rocky Mountain National Park, or one of the other beautiful spots in Colorado, these captions will help you capture the beauty of the state.
13 Facts About Southwest Colorado’s Four Corners Monument
The Four Corners Monument in southwestern Colorado is a special place and it is like no other spot in the entire country. How Much Do You Know About the Four Corners Monument?. Everybody knows about Four Corners. It's the only spot in the entire country that is shared by four states. But, there's a good chance you don't know much about the history of the Four Corners Monument and what is there today.
Looking for Work? Research Says Colorado Is Top Spot for Job Seekers
Searching for a job can be exhausting. You might send out countless resumes and cover letters only to get a few (reliable) bites back. Thankfully, applying for jobs may have better payoffs in Colorado. Here's what you need to know about careers in the Centennial State:. Colorado employers are looking...
This Colorado City Is Top 3 In U.S. For Single People. Are You Single?
If you're looking for love in Colorado, you may be in luck because one Colorado city was just ranked a Top 3 city for singles in the entire country. Are you single and ready to mingle?. Colorado City Ranked Top 3 In The Country For Single People. If you're looking...
realvail.com
Billionaire eyeing Tennessee Pass Line acquires another railroad in Colorado
Stefan Soloviev, the billionaire New York developer and Colorado agricultural landowner who first revived interest in the dormant Tennessee Pass rail line through Eagle County in 2018, is on the verge of acquiring yet another railroad in the southern part of the state. According to the Alamosa Valley Courier, Soloviev...
SNOW TOTALS: Double-digit totals hit some parts of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow will keep falling into the morning around Colorado, with road conditions remaining poor. As of 9:00 AM, here's the latest snow total report from last night's storm. Note that these totals only account for population centers (unless otherwise noted) and are subject to increase as more snow falls and more recent reports are received. It is likely that higher snow totals have fallen in the mountains. Major avalanche risk is present in many backcountry areas of the state.
Road Trip: Next Summer’s Colorado Country Jam Lineup Looks Epic
As we wind down 2022 under the chill of a Colorado winter, let's put our focus towards 2023 and the warmth of the Colorado sun in the summer by talking about one of the best music festivals in the country that just happens to be in our great state and that's Country Jam.
Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views
A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
KKTV
CPW rescues a buck that busted into a Colorado basement
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the mating season is likely to blame for a buck busting into a Colorado home recently. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the wildlife agency shared some details on the incident without providing an exact location or time. Photos from the scene show a buck that made quite a mess inside someone’s home before wildlife officers worked to sedate and relocate the wild animal.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0