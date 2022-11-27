ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando weather: Passing showers usher in cooler temperatures for Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 74 degrees | Rain: Chances diminish in the overnight hours. Main weather concerns: Things are looking up for the area over the next several days. After a cold front brings a few passing showers, things begin to cool down some. Highs hang in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows head for the 60s. Rain chances really dry up as well with dry weather expected for the next several days.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?

LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
LONGWOOD, FL
wogx.com

Helicopter footage of fire at fireworks store in Florida

Firefighters in Brevard County are attempting to contain a fire at a fireworks shop in West Melbourne. Crews late Monday afternoon responded to the fully-involved fire at Phantom Fireworks of Melbourne, located at 4433 W. New Haven Ave. and S. John Rodes Blvd. Fireworks could be seen shooting out of a large column of smoke as flames engulfed the building below.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
POLK COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Witnesses describe raging fire at Phantom Fireworks store

Several hours after an SUV crashed into a Phantom Fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control. Witnesses described seeing and hearing fireworks exploding as the business was engulfed in flames. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.
MELBOURNE, FL
wogx.com

VIDEO: Fireworks explode after fire engulfs fireworks business

Firefighters are battling a fire at a fireworks store in Brevard County, according to fire officials, which is also causing several of the fireworks to explode. Helicopter video shows some of the fireworks igniting inside the building. It's not clear yet if anyone was inside the building at the time, or if anyone has been hurt.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen

DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

