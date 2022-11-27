Read full article on original website
Orlando weather: Passing showers usher in cooler temperatures for Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 64 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 74 degrees | Rain: Chances diminish in the overnight hours. Main weather concerns: Things are looking up for the area over the next several days. After a cold front brings a few passing showers, things begin to cool down some. Highs hang in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows head for the 60s. Rain chances really dry up as well with dry weather expected for the next several days.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front leaves Central Florida with slightly cooler temps
Tonight's low: 58 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 81 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: A cold front has pushed off to our south, leaving slightly cooler temperatures and dry skies this afternoon. Central Florida will be in the seasonal upper-70s with partly sunny skies. BEACHES: It will be a...
Weather Forecast: Nov. 28, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as we head into Monday evening, but we will quickly rebound into the 80s in some areas on Tuesday. There is an increased chance of rain on Wednesday afternoon.
Holiday Lights: This Orlando home in Baldwin Park has more than 80K lights
Looking to see some of the best Christmas houses in Orlando? The McBride Family has more than 80,000 lights, snowfall, lighted tunnels, a Florida Santa, and a bunch of inflatables. Address: 4564 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
Phantom Fireworks fire: Photos, videos show explosion at West Melbourne fireworks store
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A massive fire was sparked at a fireworks store in Melbourne, Florida on Monday after a driver crashed into the business. We're now learning how that SUV ended up in the building. The West Melbourne Police Department said the fire was located at Phantom Fireworks at 4433...
Could North Florida jewelry store burglars be involved in similar Central Florida break-ins?
LONGWOOD, Fla. - Investigations are moving forward following a series of burglaries across Central Florida. Certified Jewelry Designs in Longwood is patching back up after a break-in in October. Thieves used a ladder to climb to the roof of the building, then sawed through a neighboring business and sliced through the adjoining wall to get into the jewelry store. From there, they used special tools to cut into a heavy vault through the back.
Florida residents demand answers on Volusia County beach restoration
People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it.
9-year-old Florida boy still missing after falling into Polk County lake, hitting boat propeller
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A dive team is continuing to search for a child who fell overboard into a lake in Polk County on Saturday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly with his two brothers on their father's pontoon when he fell into Lake Annie. His father says the boy hit a boat propeller after he fell. The father immediately jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the boy's brothers called 911.
Brevard County sees third possible migrant boat wash ashore in just two months
Three makeshift boats that likely carried migrants have washed up in Brevard County in the past couple of months. While it's not uncommon to see it in south Florida, it's much rarer that far up the coast.
Body of 9-year-old Florida boy found days after falling into Polk County lake, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a 9-year-old Florida boy has been found several days after he fell into a Polk County lake. "The Polk County Sheriff's Office has located the body of the 9-year-old boy who fell from a boat into Lake Annie on Saturday," the sheriff's office announced on Tuesday. The family has been notified.
Florida man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer multiple times arrested again
A Florida man who has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer multiple times is in trouble again. Jeremy Dewitte, 42, was arrested on Tuesday just months after he was released from prison.
Florida prosecutor testifies in bid to get job back following suspension by DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Andrew Warren, a twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in August, took the stand Tuesday as he testified in a federal lawsuit aimed at getting his job back. Warren’s testimony came on the first day of a trial before U.S. District Judge Robert...
Volusia County deputies arrest group of teens in car alleged to be stolen
DELTONA, Fla. - Volusia County deputies arrested four teenagers after a tag reader flagged the vehicle in Deltona as possibly stolen, authorities said. Investigators first spotted the car early Saturday morning in a neighborhood driving without its lights on. Deputies used stop sticks to disable the car which came to a final stop on I-4.
