SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden filly Shining Al Danah seeks hat-trick at Wolverhampton on Monday
Wolverhampton hosts a busy nine-race card under the lights on Monday evening, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.25pm. 7.25 Wolverhampton - Gosden's favourite faces six in handicap feature. John and Thady Gosden's Shining Al Danah dominates the markets on her handicap debut for the feature contest, the talkSPORT...
SkySports
Bryony Frost: King George winner looking to regain Frodon partnership after breaking collarbone in Bangor fall
Bryony Frost is aiming to be fit to partner Frodon at Kempton next month after breaking her collarbone in a fall on Saturday. The rider was aboard Sir Psycho in the Excel Signs Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Bangor, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner falling at the second fence. Nicholls...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Poland 0-2 Argentina: Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister seal win as both sides advance
Lionel Messi missed a penalty but Argentina still clinched top spot in Group C with a 2-0 win over Poland, who squeezed into the last 16 on goal difference ahead of Mexico on a night of high drama. Argentina went into the game a point behind Poland knowing a second-placed...
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: James Anderson says tourists 'chomping at the bit' for Test return
James Anderson insisted the England team are "chomping at the bit" to get their first Test in Pakistan for 17 years under way in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The 40-year-old is the only member of the England squad to have toured the country before, back in 2005, but he only featured in red-ball tour matches and one-day internationals, not the Test series.
SkySports
Lionel Messi expected to resist joining MLS club Inter Miami and stay in European football until at least 2024
Lionel Messi is expected to stay in European football at least until 2024, despite reports he is close to agreeing a deal to join MLS club Inter Miami next year. Sky Sports News has been told that Messi is not close to a new agreement with any club - including his current team Paris Saint-Germain, who want to keep him beyond his current deal which expires in 2023.
SkySports
Tiger Woods says Greg Norman must leave LIV Golf to enable talks with the PGA Tour
Tiger Woods has echoed Rory McIlroy's call for Greg Norman to quit as LIV Golf CEO to allow a peace settlement to be negotiated in golf's civil war. McIlroy and Woods have been the biggest supporters of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but McIlroy recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions.
SkySports
Australia 1-0 Denmark: Mathew Leckie strike seals World Cup last-16 spot as Danes sent packing
Australia dumped Denmark out of the World Cup after Mathew Leckie's strike earned a 1-0 victory and qualification to the last 16 for the first time since 2006. Australia knew a draw would see them join Group D winners France in the knockout stages, providing Tunisia did not beat France, while Denmark had to win to have any chance of progressing.
SkySports
World Cup: Pitch invader who carried rainbow flag during Portugal vs Uruguay released without further action
A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a 'Save Ukraine' T-shirt who invaded the pitch during Portugal's World Cup group win over Uruguay on Monday says he has been released without any further action. Mario Ferri, whose blue top had the Superman logo on the front and the words...
SkySports
Lionel Messi fuelled by Argentina destiny as Didier Deschamps costs France their momentum - World Cup hits and misses
There was no goal for Lionel Messi against Poland. That despite a total of seven shots, one of which was a penalty brilliantly saved by Wojciech Szczesny. But this was a performance to suggest he may yet be destined to carry Argentina to the biggest prize of them all. The...
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports
Tiger Woods announces his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury
Tiger Woods has announced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge after suffering a foot injury. The 46-year-old, who hosts the event, had been part of a star-studded field at the Albany, featuring eight of the world's top 11 and three of this year's four men's major winners, but confirmed his withdrawal on Monday via social media.
SkySports
Mercedes 'careful' to avoid Red Bull, Ferrari slumps and insist Formula 1 2022 season less painful than 2021
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has urged his team to be "careful" to avoid the post-title slumps suffered by Red Bull and Ferrari, but has reiterated that 2022 - which he insists was less painful than 2021 - was necessary to "re-energise" the Formula 1 powerhouse. Mercedes' record-breaking run of eight...
SkySports
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee of tournament in Germany vs Costa Rica
France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup after being selected to take charge of Thursday's clash between Germany and Costa Rica. The 38-year-old will lead an all-female on-field team for the Group E match at Al Bayt Stadium, with Brazil's...
SkySports
England head coach Brendon McCullum vows his side will play 'aggressive cricket' in Pakistan Test series
England head coach Brendon McCullum says his side will not deviate from their "aggressive" style of cricket as they aim for a Test series win in Pakistan. England won six of seven Tests during the home summer after McCullum became coach and Ben Stokes captain, with the positive ethos the team played with, dubbed 'Bazball', garnering victories over New Zealand, India and South Africa.
SkySports
Ben White: England defender leaves World Cup training base to return home for 'personal reasons'
Ben White has left England's World Cup training base in Qatar to return home for "personal reasons". The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament. The 25-year-old was included in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup following an impressive...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Cristiano Ronaldo has to let Bruno Fernandes take plaudits as Pepe pockets Darwin Nunez
Is there a more frustrating player to watch than Darwin Nunez? He's got it all. Yet blows so hot and cold. To coin a classic Paul Merson phrase, Darwin Nunez is like a bag of Revels. One day he's a delicious toffee - so succulent and silk. One day he's a sickly coffee chocolate - getting marked out of the game by a 39-year-old Pepe for Portugal, who became the third-oldest outfield player in World Cup history by replacing the injured Danilo.
SkySports
Tuesday at the World Cup: Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal seek to progress from Group A
Felix Sanchez said he would not change a thing if he were to go back in time to before the start of the World Cup as Qatar end their campaign against the Netherlands. The host nation were the first to be eliminated from the finals after losing to Ecuador and Senegal, and they are playing the Netherlands on Tuesday in a game the European side need to win to advance to the last 16.
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Harry Maguire has been England's best player at 2022 World Cup so far in Qatar ahead of Wales game
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Tuesday night's game between Wales and England at the World Cup, why Harry Maguire has been their top performer in Qatar and believes Kylian Mbappe is the best player in the world. England are guaranteed to qualify for the last 16...
SkySports
Pat Cummins insists "no cowards" in Australian Test team following Justin Langer criticism
Australia captain Pat Cummins insists there are “no cowards” in the Test team and that his players have not been distracted by former head coach Justin Langer’s inflammatory comments. Langer reopened old wounds over his Cricket Australia resignation in an interview with BackChat Podcast, released last week,...
