ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J73kQ_0jOzfPB300

The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will kick off with the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) in the late-afternoon slot in Week 12 (kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX), and we’ve got everything you need to know on coverage from this week’s broadcast maps from 506sports.com. This week, FOX will air a doubleheader with CBS receiving a single-game broadcast for every market. Which games will you catch locally?

CBS single

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkZPw_0jOzfPB300
506sports.com

Most of the Saints’ home market in Louisiana, Mississippi, and surrounding areas will receive the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) road game with the Tennessee Titans (7-3), which is also the case for much of the country, as shown in red on this map. But parts of coastal Texas, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle that typically air Saints games will be showing the Houston Texans (1-8-1) and Miami Dolphins (7-3) matchup in this slot on CBS, as represented in orange.

FOX early games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TM0fg_0jOzfPB300
506sports.com

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) and Cleveland Browns (3-7) are dominating coverage in the early window on FOX in Saints country, but that’s true for markets from coast to coast, as shown in red on this map. But the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and Washington Commanders (6-5) game will be available in parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, represented with green, so fans could have their pick of those NFC South opponent previews.

FOX late games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUzvB_0jOzfPB300
506sports.com

Most of America is receiving the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) matchup as FOX’s Game of the Week feature, with only the local markets in blue showing the Saints-49ers tilt. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the call from the booth.

Sunday Night Football (national broadcast)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iM7j_0jOzfPB300
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on NBC

Monday Night Football (national broadcast)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ozoKG_0jOzfPB300
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) on ESPN

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints lose to 49ers

We’re now 12 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Few Broncos reportedly came to Russell Wilson's 34th bday party, and NFL fans all made the same 'Draft Day' joke

The more the Denver Broncos struggle, particularly on offense, the more speculation will run rampant that Russell Wilson’s aren’t very fond of him. When he’s getting paid almost a quarter-billion to lose to 2022 Sam Darnold, and when he’s on pace to nearly finish with fewer touchdown passes than bathrooms in his house — you start to wonder what the breaking point is.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings borderline refuse to play man coverage

When the Minnesota Vikings brought in defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, they knew exactly what they were getting: a Vic Fangio-inspired defense that played mostly cover 2, quarters and variants utilizing both coverages. So far this season, Donatell has lived up to that and ranks among the bottom the National Football League in running man coverage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
236K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy