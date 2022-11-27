NFL Week 12 TV coverage maps

The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will kick off with the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) in the late-afternoon slot in Week 12 (kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX), and we’ve got everything you need to know on coverage from this week’s broadcast maps from 506sports.com. This week, FOX will air a doubleheader with CBS receiving a single-game broadcast for every market. Which games will you catch locally?

CBS single

Most of the Saints’ home market in Louisiana, Mississippi, and surrounding areas will receive the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) road game with the Tennessee Titans (7-3), which is also the case for much of the country, as shown in red on this map. But parts of coastal Texas, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle that typically air Saints games will be showing the Houston Texans (1-8-1) and Miami Dolphins (7-3) matchup in this slot on CBS, as represented in orange.

FOX early games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) and Cleveland Browns (3-7) are dominating coverage in the early window on FOX in Saints country, but that’s true for markets from coast to coast, as shown in red on this map. But the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and Washington Commanders (6-5) game will be available in parts of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas, represented with green, so fans could have their pick of those NFC South opponent previews.

FOX late games

Most of America is receiving the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) matchup as FOX’s Game of the Week feature, with only the local markets in blue showing the Saints-49ers tilt. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on the call from the booth.

Sunday Night Football (national broadcast)

Green Bay Packers (4-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on NBC

Monday Night Football (national broadcast)

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) on ESPN