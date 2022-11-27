Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
islandernews.com
FREE “Holiday Lights for the Animals” Family-Friendly Event happening this week
The Humane Society of Greater Miami will be presenting its ninth annual Holiday Lights for the Animals event. Get ready to have fun at this free event on December 3rd from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. The event will be held at the Soffer and Fine Adoption Center, and will feature caroling...
islandernews.com
Toy Town’s annual Christmas party will get everyone into the holiday spirit
Christmas is right around the corner and Santa Claus will soon be making the rounds. One of the jolly old fella’s stops is Toy Town at the Square Shopping Center, where kids will be able to sit on Santa's lap and tell him what they want for Christmas. Toy...
islandernews.com
‘Pinta Miami’ returns to spotlight Latin American art, this time at a Coconut Grove venue
Pinta Miami 2022. Nov. 30 - Dec. 4. The Hangar, 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove. The Latin American art fair “Pinta Miami” opens Nov. 30 in a new site, The Hangar in Coconut Grove. Director Diego Costa Peuser decided to use a new stage to deliver Ibero-American creative energy to Miami for a few days.
islandernews.com
Island rowers score gold in Sarasota regatta
Members of the Miami Rowing Club recently participated in the 941 Regatta in Sarasota – their first race of the rowing season – and the girls team won gold in the competition. Pictured here are: Filippa Pontonio, Lucia Pontonio, Calista Coffey and Sophie Garcia.
islandernews.com
Village flood control plans to be discussed at Thursday community meeting
As this year's hurricane season comes to a close, ramping up efforts to relieve flood-prone areas on Key Biscayne will be part of the focus of Thursday evening's community meeting, titled "Immediate Flood Control & Mitigation Project." "We'll be giving people an opportunity to see the big picture of the...
islandernews.com
Rojas confidently takes helm of County School Board, continuing her legacy of leadership
Key Biscayne public school representative Mari Tere Rojas, an educator for more than 45 years, will be leading the Miami-Dade County School Board in the coming year after being elected as the Honorable Chair in a 9-0 vote last week. "It was an emotional day," said Rojas, who had to...
islandernews.com
New Village Council gifts police chief with approval of five new vehicles
Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa did better than that Tuesday night, convincing Village Council members to unanimously approve five new, heavy-duty police vehicles to replace part of an aging fleet. It was just one of several agenda items approved under the auspices of new Village Mayor Joe Rasco, whose...
islandernews.com
DeSantis appoints Gonzalez to Miami-Dade Commission to replace suspended Commissioner Martinez
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Roberto Gonzalez, a recent State Representative candidate, to the Miami-Dade County Commission, replacing suspended Commissioner Joe Martinez, who was arrested and charged with public corruption in August. DeSantis made the appointment right before Thanksgiving, according to a press release from his office. Gonzalez, a personal injury...
