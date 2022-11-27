ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Island rowers score gold in Sarasota regatta

Members of the Miami Rowing Club recently participated in the 941 Regatta in Sarasota – their first race of the rowing season – and the girls team won gold in the competition. Pictured here are: Filippa Pontonio, Lucia Pontonio, Calista Coffey and Sophie Garcia.
SARASOTA, FL
islandernews.com

New Village Council gifts police chief with approval of five new vehicles

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa did better than that Tuesday night, convincing Village Council members to unanimously approve five new, heavy-duty police vehicles to replace part of an aging fleet. It was just one of several agenda items approved under the auspices of new Village Mayor Joe Rasco, whose...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

DeSantis appoints Gonzalez to Miami-Dade Commission to replace suspended Commissioner Martinez

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Roberto Gonzalez, a recent State Representative candidate, to the Miami-Dade County Commission, replacing suspended Commissioner Joe Martinez, who was arrested and charged with public corruption in August. DeSantis made the appointment right before Thanksgiving, according to a press release from his office. Gonzalez, a personal injury...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy