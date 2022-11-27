Read full article on original website
Ranking the 10 Worst MLB Contracts on the Books for the 2023 Season
There is no shortage of cautionary tales over the years when it comes to handing out megadeals in MLB free agency,. That will undoubtedly be in teams' minds this offseason as they explore signing the likes of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. While many of the...
Trea Turner Rumors: Phillies Viewed as Favorites to Sign Star SS in MLB Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly "viewed as the favorites" to sign superstar shortstop Trea Turner, one of the top players available on the free-agent market. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the update Wednesday:. "The Phillies will wind up with one of the [elite] shortstops. That's going to happen," an...
Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson Expected to Get at Least 6 Years in Free-Agent Contract
Coming off a career year in 2022, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to fetch a significant long-term deal this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is expected to receive a contract of at least six years in length. The free-agent market is flush with top-tier shortstops, including Swanson, Trea...
MLB Rumors: Free-Agent Market Could Move Quickly After Aaron Judge's Decision
As is often the case during the offseason, some MLB teams might be in a holding pattern until the biggest fish in free agency gets reeled in. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that "the high-end market could move, perhaps quickly" once Aaron Judge agrees to a contract. According to Passan,...
Yankees News: Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly Eyed by YES Network for Broadcast Booth
YES Network is open to adding Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its New York Yankees broadcasts for the 2023 MLB season. "You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly; if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work," said John Filippelli, YES president of programming and production, to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation."
MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner of Interest to Padres
Despite their long-term commitment to Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres reportedly could be looking to add a star shortstop this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal named Xander Bogaerts as a player the Padres could target after he rejected a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox. He also added that San Diego general manager A.J. Preller "fancies" Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Trea Turner.
2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge & More
As the latest edition of MLB free agency approaches the three-week mark, we haven't seen a lot of activity involving the market's top free agents. Much of this may have to do with the free agency of New York Yankees star and reigning home-run king Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger is coveted by several teams and is expected to earn a hefty payday.
Buyer Beware: Aaron Judge Signing with Giants Would Be Big Mistake for Both Sides
The prospect of Aaron Judge, notable real-life giant, becoming a member of the San Francisco Giants is nothing if not a fun concept. But a good idea? Less so. Granted, it's a partnership that could happen anyway. The 6'7", 282-pound Judge—late of an American League MVP Award-winning season with the New York Yankees in which he smashed an AL-record 62 home runs and led MLB in numerous other categories—had a meeting with the Giants last Tuesday. They even tabbed Stephen Curry to help in the recruitment.
MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Drawing Interest from Mariners, More in Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners have shown interest in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The Athletic's Will Sammon reported on Nov. 9 the New York Mets might be open to reuniting with Conforto, who spent his first seven seasons with the team. Jon Heyman of the New...
Willson Contreras Rumors: Astros 'in Discussions' with Cubs FA Catcher
The Houston Astros will be looking to defend their World Series crown during the 2023 campaign, and they may have one of the best catchers in the league as they do so. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the American League West team is "in discussions with free agent Willson Contreras and plan to meet with him at the winter meetings."
Dodgers Should Consider Willy Adames Deal with Brewers Amid MLB Trade Rumors
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to need a new shortstop for the 2023 Major League Baseball season. Instead of shelling out a massive free-agent contract to Dansby Swanson, Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts, the Dodgers could find their new shortstop on the trade market. According to MLB.com's Juan Toribio,...
