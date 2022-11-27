ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the 10 Worst MLB Contracts on the Books for the 2023 Season

There is no shortage of cautionary tales over the years when it comes to handing out megadeals in MLB free agency,. That will undoubtedly be in teams' minds this offseason as they explore signing the likes of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. While many of the...
Bleacher Report

Braves Rumors: Dansby Swanson Expected to Get at Least 6 Years in Free-Agent Contract

Coming off a career year in 2022, All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to fetch a significant long-term deal this offseason. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is expected to receive a contract of at least six years in length. The free-agent market is flush with top-tier shortstops, including Swanson, Trea...
Bleacher Report

Yankees News: Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly Eyed by YES Network for Broadcast Booth

YES Network is open to adding Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to its New York Yankees broadcasts for the 2023 MLB season. "You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly; if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work," said John Filippelli, YES president of programming and production, to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. "We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner of Interest to Padres

Despite their long-term commitment to Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres reportedly could be looking to add a star shortstop this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal named Xander Bogaerts as a player the Padres could target after he rejected a qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox. He also added that San Diego general manager A.J. Preller "fancies" Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Trea Turner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Rumors, Predictions for Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge & More

As the latest edition of MLB free agency approaches the three-week mark, we haven't seen a lot of activity involving the market's top free agents. Much of this may have to do with the free agency of New York Yankees star and reigning home-run king Aaron Judge. The 30-year-old slugger is coveted by several teams and is expected to earn a hefty payday.
Bleacher Report

Buyer Beware: Aaron Judge Signing with Giants Would Be Big Mistake for Both Sides

The prospect of Aaron Judge, notable real-life giant, becoming a member of the San Francisco Giants is nothing if not a fun concept. But a good idea? Less so. Granted, it's a partnership that could happen anyway. The 6'7", 282-pound Judge—late of an American League MVP Award-winning season with the New York Yankees in which he smashed an AL-record 62 home runs and led MLB in numerous other categories—had a meeting with the Giants last Tuesday. They even tabbed Stephen Curry to help in the recruitment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Willson Contreras Rumors: Astros 'in Discussions' with Cubs FA Catcher

The Houston Astros will be looking to defend their World Series crown during the 2023 campaign, and they may have one of the best catchers in the league as they do so. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the American League West team is "in discussions with free agent Willson Contreras and plan to meet with him at the winter meetings."
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy