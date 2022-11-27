ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Hobart 45 – 31

The girls JV team got a win on Tuesday night over the Hobart Brickies 45-31. Leading the way for the Lady Indians was Kylie Byrd with 13 points, Hayden Orosz 8 points and Myley Pelke with 7. This pushes the girls record to 4-2 on the season. They are in action next on Friday night at Crown Point.
Portage Boys Basketball Hosts National Guard Night

Catch our Portage Indians Varsity Boys Basketball as they take on Boone Grove tonight on the NFHS Network on National Guard Night at PHS. Any active/retired military will be admitted FREE of charge tonight. Don’t miss a moment of action and if you cannot be in attendance, catch tonight’s broadcast using this link beginning at 7:00. You can also catch the JV Boys Basketball tip-off at 5:30 here. Let’s. Go. Indians!
