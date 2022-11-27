Catch our Portage Indians Varsity Boys Basketball as they take on Boone Grove tonight on the NFHS Network on National Guard Night at PHS. Any active/retired military will be admitted FREE of charge tonight. Don’t miss a moment of action and if you cannot be in attendance, catch tonight’s broadcast using this link beginning at 7:00. You can also catch the JV Boys Basketball tip-off at 5:30 here. Let’s. Go. Indians!

PORTAGE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO