NFL world reacts to terrible Russell Wilson news
The Denver Broncos have been very bad this season after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. While the defense has been very solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 points per game and Wilson is having the worst season of his career by far. And one shocking stat puts Wilson’s struggles into hilarious perspective.
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gus Malzahn's Message For New Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze Goes Viral
Now in his 10th season as a college football head coach- including eight of those seasons spent with the Auburn Tigers- Gus Malzahn is intimately familiar with the Auburn football program. So it should be a feather in the cap of incoming Auburn coach Hugh Freeze that he has Malzahn's support. ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring
With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open. One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson. While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college ...
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
College Football Coach Fired On Monday After Finishing 5-7 This Season
The Western Michigan Broncos on Monday announced a shake-up in leadership. Specifically, that head coach Tim Lester would not be returning to the program. Under Lester's stewardship, the Broncos tallied a 37-32 record from 2017 through the 2022 season. While maintaining a record north ...
Michigan fans respond graciously after tragic Purdue news
Michigan Wolverines fans have reacted graciously following absolutely terrible news for Purdue football. Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s brother Sean tragically passed away earlier this week. Michigan fans decided to react with graciousness in the wake of the tragic loss in the Boilermakers’ family. They have already donated...
Look: Urban Meyer Has Surprising Pick for No. 1 Team in College Football
Even though he hasn't coached a college football game in four years, Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about continuing to support Ohio State, where he spent seven seasons on the sidelines. As a result, Meyer's pick for the new No. 1 team in college football might come as a bit of a shock. With the ...
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
Just days after their 2022 regular-season finale against Baylor, one University of Texas quarterback is apparently planning to enter the transfer portal. Sources close to the Longhorns program appear to indicate that Hudson Card will seek a fresh start with a new team in 2023. Card, a ...
