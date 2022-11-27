Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday
On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
Source: Rose Bowl agrees to amended deal, paving way for early CFP expansion
The Rose Bowl has agreed to terms that will pave the way for the College Football Playoff to expand in the final two seasons of the current contract, 2024 and 2025, a source told ESPN.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
AEW's Renee Paquette, Jon Moxley are Rulers of Jungle for Bengals against Chiefs
The Ruler of the Jungle ceremony is a pregame celebrity-led moment where The Ruler leads the “Who Dey” chant right before kickoff. The Ruler of the Jungle establishes the home-field advantage into Paycor Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and they have tapped...
No. 13 Tennessee shuts down McNeese 76-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 16 points to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 76-40 victory over McNeese on Wednesday night. The Volunteers (6-1) won their fifth straight game and their first since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Julian Phillips scored 12 points, Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 and Tyreke Key added 10. Jonas Aidoo had five blocks and six rebounds. “We wanted to be aggressive,” said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes. “It was good that we didn’t let the fact that we weren’t very good on offense (in the first half).” “If you go here, you’ve gotta love playing defense,” said Aidoo, a 6-foot-11 sophomore. “I loved blocking shots.”
Comments / 1