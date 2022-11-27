Read full article on original website
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
whdh.com
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
whdh.com
3-Year-Old found safe after car stolen in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence. Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside. The car and the child were found...
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
Boston Police confirm remains of four infants discovered in South Boston condo
SOUTH BOSTON — We are learning more information about a disturbing discovery inside a South Boston condo. After initially finding a baby in a freezer, investigators say they discovered there were more. Boston police are calling this a homicide investigation. But we now know, according to police, the remains...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
whdh.com
Autopsy results pending after remains of 4 infants found in South Boston home
BOSTON (WHDH) - Autopsy results are pending after the remains of four infants were found earlier this month at a home in South Boston, police said. Officers first responded to the residence on Nov. 17 around 2:15 p.m., when they received a call to investigate a unit at 838 East Broadway.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
whdh.com
Officials: Drivers expected to recover after pickup truck collides with police cruiser in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Marshfield are asking drivers to take extra caution on the road after a crash involving black ice sent an officer and another driver to the hospital. In a social media post, the Marshfield Police Department said the accident happened Tuesday morning on Main Street,...
