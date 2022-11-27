ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
Police investigation underway in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marshfield Wednesday morning. Multiple local and state cruisers were seen parked in a neighborhood on Gotham Hill Drive. Several officers were also seen walking around with flashlights. Police appeared to be focusing on one residence in particular, going up and...
Car slams into entrance of CVS in Whitman

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store. The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off. There...
3-Year-Old found safe after car stolen in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A 3-year-old child has been found safe after being taken by a car thief in Providence. Police said a woman called 911 last night when her car was stolen from a McDonald’s parking lot with the child inside. The car and the child were found...
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Roxbury shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting in Roxbury earlier this year. Timothy Timson was arrested by member of the New York City Police Department in connection with the April 27 shooting death of David Wood, 51, on Wyoming Street in Roxbury, according to Boston police.
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods

Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering in the area of 125 Warren Street. At about 7:47 AM on Monday November 28, 2022, the two suspects were observed utilizing burglarious tools to enter the building. Once inside, they attempted to gain access to the mailroom and several mailboxes before fleeing the area.
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
