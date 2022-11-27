ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics alum Jeff Green on his experience playing with superstars

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc3jn_0jOzVPt700
Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics alumnus Jeff Green has played with quite a few superstars in his time in the league, including Celtics Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Shaquille O’Neal when he returned to Boston after having been dealt away from the team as they assembled the Celtics’ last contending core under then-team president Danny Ainge.

The Georgetown alumnus has also played with superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and James Harden, finding ways to elevate the game of everyone he has had the honor of suiting up with over the course of his 14-season career thus far.

Uncle Jeff — as he is sometimes called — recently sat down with former NBAer and current podcaster JJ Redick to talk over his storied career in the league on the “Old Man and the 3” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear about Green’s journey around the NBA so far.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

