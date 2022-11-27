ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported.

Police said three males and two females were wounded but did not reveal their ages. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, WDSU-TV reported.

New Orleans police spokesperson Gary Scheets said that two people were detained for questioning, WVUE reported. He added that weapons were taken from both persons, according to the television station.

Police said the investigation was “active and ongoing,” according to The Associated Press.

