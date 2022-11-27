Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prince William, Kate kick off their US trip: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
CNN begins layoffs, scale of impact uncertain
The Cable News Network's chief executive Chris Licht took over in May and told staff recently the cuts were a "gut punch" to the organization.
San Francisco Examiner
House moves to avert a rail strike
WASHINGTON — The House moved toward approving legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike by imposing a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers, as lawmakers rushed to shield the economy from the threat of a holiday-season work stoppage and prevent a disruption in shipping across the country.
San Francisco Examiner
Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he would foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making. Biden announced new...
Mayor Breed appoints the City's 'official party planner'
San Francisco has a brand new welcome wagon. Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals. "To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as the city’s chief of protocol is a privilege of...
San Francisco Examiner
McCarthy's pursuit of speaker's gavel comes at a high cost
WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker. Every new commitment from McCarthy can be seen as a potentially strategic...
