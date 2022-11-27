ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

House moves to avert a rail strike

WASHINGTON — The House moved toward approving legislation Wednesday to avert a nationwide rail strike by imposing a labor agreement between rail companies and their workers, as lawmakers rushed to shield the economy from the threat of a holiday-season work stoppage and prevent a disruption in shipping across the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he would foster “respect for Indigenous knowledge and tribal consultations” in government decision-making. Biden announced new...
WASHINGTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed appoints the City's 'official party planner'

San Francisco has a brand new welcome wagon. Mayor London Breed's office announced the appointment of a new chief of protocol, Maryam Muduroglu, on Wednesday. The position serves as a liaison between the mayor's office and foreign governments, including rolling out the red carpet for visiting dignitaries and other high-profile internationals. "To have been chosen by Mayor Breed to serve as the city’s chief of protocol is a privilege of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

McCarthy's pursuit of speaker's gavel comes at a high cost

WASHINGTON — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life, grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues whose support he needs to become House speaker. Every new commitment from McCarthy can be seen as a potentially strategic...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy