FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO