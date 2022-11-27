Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Holy Cross QB Matt Sluka leads Crusaders to 2nd round of FCS playoffs
WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross quarterback Matt Sluka exudes confidence, and it permeates through the whole team. Sluka is a dual threat to run or pass and he has carved up opponents this year with his arm and legs. Holy Cross is hosting New Hampshire in the 2nd round of...
Bryant Bulldogs Defeat Framingham State Rams 98-44
SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team squared off against Division I Bryant University Monday evening in an exhibition game at the Chace Athletic Center with the Bulldogs coming away with a 98-44 victory. The Rams, who hung tight in the first half, were...
spectrumnews1.com
UMass football head coach Don Brown excited to be back home and turn program around
AMHERST, Mass. - In a business measured by wins and losses, Don Brown sees the victories outside of his team’s record. UMass football head coach Don Brown was previously the college's head coach from 2004-2008. Brown is a Spencer, Massachusetts native and has coached for over four decades. The...
goholycross.com
7 from football earn All-New England honors
Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers. The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, senior defensive back Devin Haskins, senior defensive back John Smith, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka, junior wide receiver Jalen Coker, senior offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.
Ashland High Announces New Varsity Softball Coach
ASHLAND – Ashland Athletic Department announced today, November 28, a new varsity softball coach. Matt Matsen, who has an extensive and successful coaching track record, will take over with the 2023 season. He most recently with the Vortex Softball Club, said the athletic department. Matsen was the owner and...
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, Crossing Guard at Walsh Middle For 3 Decades
FRAMINGHAM – Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, November 20, 2022. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Margaret (Coughlin) McLaughlin, and the beloved wife of Richard F. Delaney. Mary grew up in Somerville and after high school,...
John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, Navy Veteran & 34-Year City of Newton Employee
NATICK – John L. Murphy, Sr., 89, a longtime resident of Newton and the last 15 years of his life in Natick died Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Matthew M. & Anna (Cronin) Murphy, and the beloved husband of the late Elaine V. (Mead) Murphy.
James Edward Zeboski, 90., Air Force Veteran & Worked For New England Telephone For 42 Years
FRAMINGHAM – James Edward Zeboski of Framingham, and formerly of South Portland ME, died peacefully on November 24, 2022 at the age of 90. Born and raised in South Portland Maine, he was the son of the late Stanley and Hilda Zeboski, and the beloved husband of Elaine C. Zeboski.
Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow
AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
Daily Free Press
Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus
Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
Framingham Public Schools Opens Online Pre-Registration For Class of 2036
FRAMINGHAM – Families who have a child or children that will be five-years-old by August 31, 2023 are invited to pre-register their incoming Kindergarteners online. Located at the Farley Building, the Department of Student Registration has just released the timeline and summary of the Kindergarten registration process that all families must go through before a child can begin their academic career in Framingham Public Schools.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
Tickets On Sale For School of Rock at Walsh Middle School
FRAMINGHAM _ Walsh Middle School will stage Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock in December. Tickers are available now. Shows are Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets available at showtix4u.com. The musical production has roughly 100 Walsh students on...
German Colon Vazquez, 85
FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
middlesexda.com
New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In
WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday
FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship
FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
