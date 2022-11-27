ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Bryant Bulldogs Defeat Framingham State Rams 98-44

SMITHFIELD, RHODE ISLAND – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team squared off against Division I Bryant University Monday evening in an exhibition game at the Chace Athletic Center with the Bulldogs coming away with a 98-44 victory. The Rams, who hung tight in the first half, were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
goholycross.com

7 from football earn All-New England honors

Seven members of the Holy Cross football team earned 2022 All-New England honors from the New England Football Writers. The undefeated Crusaders (11-0, 6-0 Patriot League) had the most selections of any New England program. Senior defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, senior defensive back Devin Haskins, senior defensive back John Smith, junior quarterback Matthew Sluka, junior wide receiver Jalen Coker, senior offensive lineman Nick Olsofka and senior placekicker Derek Ng were all named to the All-New England team.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland High Announces New Varsity Softball Coach

ASHLAND – Ashland Athletic Department announced today, November 28, a new varsity softball coach. Matt Matsen, who has an extensive and successful coaching track record, will take over with the 2023 season. He most recently with the Vortex Softball Club, said the athletic department. Matsen was the owner and...
ASHLAND, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dilan Named UMass Woman into Leadership Fellow

AMHERST – UMass Women into Leadership (UWiL) has named its 2023 fellowship class. Alejandra Dilan of Framingham is one of the 24 selected as a 2023 Fellow. Dilan is a member of the class of 2023 and is a psychology major at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. UMass Women...
AMHERST, MA
Daily Free Press

Longtime veterans of the Boston retro scene open Vintage Underground steps away from BU’s campus

Is the Frank Ocean shirt from Hot Topic too ubiquitous? Have you ever wanted an item or piece of clothing that no one else has?. Just half a block from Agganis Arena and next to Raising Cane’s, there’s a building with an ATM inside. But if you take a walk down the stairs at 957 Commonwealth Avenue, you’ll find not a bank, but a world of records, posters, books and vintage clothing.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Public Schools Opens Online Pre-Registration For Class of 2036

FRAMINGHAM – Families who have a child or children that will be five-years-old by August 31, 2023 are invited to pre-register their incoming Kindergarteners online. Located at the Farley Building, the Department of Student Registration has just released the timeline and summary of the Kindergarten registration process that all families must go through before a child can begin their academic career in Framingham Public Schools.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
FraminghamSOURCE

German Colon Vazquez, 85

FRAMINGHAM – German Colon Vazquez, 85, passed away on November 27, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at the Iglesia Getsemani Pentacostal Inc., 45 Hollis St., Framingham on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be held on Friday,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
middlesexda.com

New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In

WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Alum Invests in His Career with Needham Bank Internship

FRAMINGHAM – MassBay Business Administration alum, Jamie Druker of Framingham, said he owes his career trajectory to MassBay’s Career Services department. “Julie Ginn and Kate Basch in Career Services helped me build my resume and steered me towards an internship opportunity at Needham Bank,” he said.. “They thought I was a perfect fit for the position, told me how much I could learn about the finance industry, and how I would gain countless insights into the field. I began my internship at Needham Bank in January 2021 and have been with them ever since. I was thrilled when they hired me to continue as a full-time employee before my internship even ended.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Marching Back Into Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Look who is marching back into the City of Framingham today, November 28. Workers could be seen installing the soldiers all over the City. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham, including the new women and soldiers of color created last year by former Mayor Yvonne Spicer.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

