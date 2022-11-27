ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Cannot Gather Forces of Enough Quality To Achieve Donetsk Aims: U.K.

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russia is unlikely to be able to gather forces of sufficient quality to capture the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Britain's military intelligence said on Saturday.

Both Russia and Ukraine have committed "significant forces" to the area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, the U.K's defense ministry said in its daily intelligence update posted on Twitter .

Although the area "has been the scene of intense combat" in the past two weeks, little territory has changed hands, according to the ministry.

"This area remains heavily contested, likely partially because Russia assesses the area has potential as a launch point for a future major advance north to capture the remainder of Ukrainian-held Donetsk Oblast," it said.

"However, Russia is unlikely to be able to concentrate sufficient quality forces to achieve an operational breakthrough."

It comes as Russia has ramped up its attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure after suffering a series of battlefield setbacks nine months into its invasion of the country.

On Saturday, British defense officials said Russia's forces was resorting to removing nuclear warheads from ageing nuclear cruise missiles to fire at targets in Ukraine, saying it highlighted Russia's dwindling supply of missiles.

Winter War To Intensify as Ground Freezes

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said that the overall pace of military operations in Ukraine may increase in the coming weeks.

In its latest assessment on Saturday, the U.S.-based think tank said that operations have slowed in recent days to due to worsening weather conditions, but are "likely to increase starting in the next few weeks as temperatures drop and the ground freezes."

According to the ISW, reporting from critical frontline areas throughout eastern and southern Ukraine indicates that operations on both sides are "currently bogged down by heavy rain and resulting heavy mud."

But temperature are forecast to drop across Ukraine in the coming week. That will "likely freeze the ground and expedite the pace of fighting as mobility increases for both sides," analysts wrote in the report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQgCj_0jOzP6NN00

It says temperatures in northeastern Ukraine, such as along the Svatove-Kreminna line, will drop to near or below freezing between November 28 and December 4.

The ISW noted that it would likely take a few days of consistent freezing temperatures for the ground to harden, meaning conditions are likely to be set to allow operations to increase from the weekend beginning December 3 and into the following week.

"It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting," ISW analysts concluded.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense ministry for comment.

Comments / 53

Guest
3d ago

Russia is fighting for pride, ego and to recapture the past glory of the Soviet union. Ukraine is fighting for its own land. Russia deserves to get crushed. it's that simple.

Reply(23)
32
Peon
3d ago

Russia of Putin is done. The Collosus built on lies, murder, opression,, theft will not last long

Reply(1)
17
GregM
3d ago

Yep it's game,set, match..end of Putin despotic regime...he cannot win a war of attraction against the west with a 1.5 trillion economy that is dwindling by the day...

Reply(5)
4
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
TheDailyBeast

North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires

North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Daily Beast

Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action

ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Newsweek

Map Shows Ukraine Defeating Russia, With 50 Percent of Territory Reclaimed

Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine has been ongoing for over eight months, however Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new war maps. On Friday, Russia fully retreated from Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
TheDailyBeast

The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet

The Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lampposts of Crimea’s largest city are “richly garnished with wind-swayed corpses.” In the nearby beach resort of Feodosia, Melgunov and other officials said they observed Zemlyachka commandeer the city’s wells as burial pits. When the shafts were clogged...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
France 24

'We humiliated ourselves': Sweden’s bid to join NATO meets continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022, was a big day for Sweden. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership along with Finland. But what was supposed to be an easy accession has proven to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is wearing thin – with both the country’s humour and its freedom of expression principles.
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
nationalinterest.org

Kyiv Says Russian Forces Withdrawing From Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Petro Kotin, head of state-owned Ukrainian energy company Energoatom, suggested on Sunday that there are signs Russian forces may be preparing to withdraw from the facility. Russia will not be able to keep control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a top Kyiv official said on Monday. “The Russian...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1051M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy