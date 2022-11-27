ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a teen shot and killed a well-known convenience store owner Monday night during a robbery. The shooting happened at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Vishal Patel, 36, the owner of the convenience...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police investigates overnight stabbing

Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Newsmaker: Millersville to train women in self defense. Newsmaker: Millersville to train women in self defense. Buddhist monk attack at temple. Violent offenses up 16.3% in Hermitage. Violent offenses up 16.3% in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Felony Lane Gang member sentenced

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Spence Manor Motor Hotel named to Nashville Nine …. The former hotel, converted into condos in the 1990s, was named one of the nine properties at risk of demolition or redevelopment per Historic Nashville, Inc.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN

