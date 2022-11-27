Read full article on original website
Woman charged after shots fired into Germantown apartments
The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.
Donelson road rage incident leads to slashed tires
Metro police reported James Wilkerson, 41, initially made contact with the victim in the area of 3150 McGavock Pike, which is the address of McGavock High School.
WSMV
Kwik Sak clerk killed after shooting in Hermitage, two suspects in custody
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said they are pursuing leads after the fatal shooting of a Kwik Sak gas station employee. Metro Police said one of the two young male suspects fatally shot the clerk that was standing behind the counter at 4890 Lebanon Pk. just after 4 p.m.
WSMV
Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a teen shot and killed a well-known convenience store owner Monday night during a robbery. The shooting happened at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Vishal Patel, 36, the owner of the convenience...
WKRN
Metro police investigates overnight stabbing
Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Newsmaker: Millersville to train women in self defense. Newsmaker: Millersville to train women in self defense. Buddhist monk attack at temple. Violent offenses up 16.3% in Hermitage. Violent offenses up 16.3% in...
Boyfriend arrested in Williamson County after woman reported missing in East TN
A man taken into custody in Williamson County Tuesday is now facing criminal homicide charges following a woman's recent disappearance in Hamilton County.
Nashville Detectives Work to Identify Male Suspect Involved With Robbing Downtown Victim
Central Precinct detectives are continuing efforts to identify the woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver downtown, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards. But now a male suspect is also believed to be involved in the most recent incident from October 15.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
It was reportedly the 16-year-old girl's first day at Hillwood High School.
fox17.com
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
WKRN
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
Suspected serial thief arrested again after stealing from Home Depot multiple times
A 28-year-old man accused of stealing at least $50,000 worth of merchandise from a home appliance store over multiple incidents has been taken into custody.
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
Clarksville bank robbery suspect caught
Clarksville police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who took money from a Regions Bank Monday morning.
WKRN
Warren County man charged with holding woman captive
Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …
Suspect has Arrest Warrant for Domestic Assault in Gallatin
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Jon Ferguson. On 11/29/2022, Jon Ferguson was involved in a domestic assault incident. Ferguson currently has an arrest warrant for domestic assault. If you have any information regarding Jon’s location, contact Officer House with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or...
WKRN
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced
Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Spence Manor Motor Hotel named to Nashville Nine …. The former hotel, converted into condos in the 1990s, was named one of the nine properties at risk of demolition or redevelopment per Historic Nashville, Inc.
WSMV
Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night. People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Nashville hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police say opened fire inside a Tennessee hospital.
Dmetri Burnley Has Active Warrants in Sumner County
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate Dmetri Burnley. On 11/29/2022 he was involved in a domestic disturbance. Dmetri Burnley has active warrants out of Sumner County and may in traveling in a 2007 Black Ford Mustang. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Gallatin...
