Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Kintnersville Development to be Redone With the Addition of Micro Cabins, Restaurants, and Event Spaces
A Bucks County property is set to be redeveloped into a custom estate for local residents and visitors of one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Emma Dooling wrote about the new development in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property of Durham Springs, located in Kintnersville, was recently purchased...
Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks
A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' coming soon to Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill rapidly approaches, a business offering a taste of the tropics is coming soon to upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, is expected to open in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to franchisee Dipesh Bhatt.
getnews.info
Skilled Property Finders Shares 3 Reasons to Sell Property As-Is in Allentown, PA
“Skilled Property Finders shares key reasons for selling your house as is in Allentown PA”. Selling a home as-is may be a good option for those looking to save not just time but also money. Learn about the benefits here. How to Sell your House Fast in Allentown, PA. If...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
You Could Be On The Today Show at Peddler’s Village in Lahaska, PA Thursday
Here's some exciting news. One of my favorite places to visit during the holidays (all year long, actually) is going to be featured on national TV tomorrow morning, bright and early, according to social media reports. It's Peddler's Village in Lahaska. The Village announced that TV crews from NBC TV's...
thevalleyledger.com
Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition
Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Hamister Group Buys 80-Unit DevonHouse Senior Living in Allentown, Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Hamister Real Estate Equity Fund III LP, a private real estate fund sponsored by Hamister Group, has acquired DevonHouse Senior Living, a personal care home in Allentown. The community first opened in 1989, and was expanded in 2008 and 2013. The community features 42,446 square feet...
WFMZ-TV Online
RHM leases office space in Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue. By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement...
Following a Devastating Fire, This Newtown Sportswear Shop is Reopening for Active Residents and Visitors
The shop is reopening after a fire destroyed their location this past spring. A popular sportswear shop in Bucks County is reopening their doors after a large fire put them out of business for several months. Julie Brown Patton wrote about the shop’s reopening for Newtown City Lifestyle. The...
New Data Shows Which Alcoholic Beverages PA Residents Prefer. See How Bucks County Ranked on the List
Here is a list of the alcoholic beverages that Pennsylvania residents bought this year. A recent report from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board shows the preferences of alcohol among the state’s residents. Staff writers at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette wrote about the report and its findings. The Board’s annual report...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
Smile, Bethlehem, you’re on camera: Hallmark to livestream Pa.’s Christmas City through December
It’s been said, many times and many ways: Bethlehem’s Main Street looks like a Hallmark movie during the holidays. With a new initiative announced on Monday, it more or less is. A really, really long Hallmark movie. During a brief press conference Monday morning on Main Street, Senior...
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
WFMZ-TV Online
K-pop group Epex booked for Santander in Reading
READING, Pa. - Another K-pop concert is coming to Reading. South Korean boy band Epex will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center on Feb. 5, 2023. It's the second stop on the group's first U.S. tour, part of the worldwide "Eight Apex" tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec....
Blue Angels flying in Pocono Raceway Airshow
AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend. This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels. This is […]
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
