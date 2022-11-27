ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

MONTCO.Today

Christmas Display from Former Center City Lit Bros. Stirs Fond Memories in Oaks

A merchant and customer engage in a holiday transaction at the Enchanted Colonial Village, a vintage display from the former Lit Bros. department store in Phila. A simply animated Christmas display from Lit Bros. department store in Phila. — the Enchanted Colonial Village — continues to draw baby boomers to its present home at the American Treasure Tour in Oaks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bethlehem invites community to new holiday event held in Moravian tradition

Last Call this week for ticket purchases to Christmas City Lovefeast breakfast. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania (November 29, 2022) – This year, Bethlehem will host a new holiday event on December 4th in the tradition of the Moravians. The Christmas City Lovefeast will be a community breakfast from 8:00am-10am and a call to “love our neighbors as ourselves,” as the Moravians say. Proceeds from ticket purchases will go to the Citizen’s Christmas City Committee, a non-profit organization that helps bring Christmas to the community year after year. This week is the last call to purchase tickets. Tickets include breakfast, special complimentary gifts from local merchants, and free early admission to Bethlehem’s Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RHM leases office space in Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors approved a lease agreement Monday night to allow Reading Hospitality Management office space in the historic Reading Country Club on Perkiomen Avenue. By a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor David Hughes opposed, the board approved a the one-year lease agreement...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

K-pop group Epex booked for Santander in Reading

READING, Pa. - Another K-pop concert is coming to Reading. South Korean boy band Epex will perform at the Santander Performing Arts Center on Feb. 5, 2023. It's the second stop on the group's first U.S. tour, part of the worldwide "Eight Apex" tour. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec....
READING, PA
WBRE

Blue Angels flying in Pocono Raceway Airshow

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track. The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend. This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels. This is […]
LONG POND, PA

