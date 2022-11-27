Using Machines Is Not Overrated | Men’s Health Muscle Using Machines Is Not Overrated | Men’s Health Muscle. IF YOU WALK into a commercial gym these days, you're likely to see a bustling section filled with free weights, complete with lines of guys waiting for their turn for the most sought-after denominations of dumbbells. Look over to another section of the space, and you're just as likely to see a nearly empty area filled with fitness machines, without a single person who looks like they know what they're doing using the equipment. Since functional training has come into vogue, using machines has become verboten in many parts of the fitness community.

