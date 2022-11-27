Read full article on original website
The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served three search warrants in the 1200 BLK NW Polk Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police LT. Ronnie Connell.
