GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson confirmed Monday that the State of Missouri will carry out the sentence of Mr. Kevin Johnson on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as ordered by the Supreme Court of Missouri. According to a statement's from the governor's office, "Mr. Johnson has received every protection...
KANSAS CITY —Three defendants were arrested Monday and made their initial court appearances in connection with an indictment, unsealed Monday charging them for their roles in a conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a conspiracy to kidnap persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country, according to the United State's Attorney.
LANSING, MI — After a heated and momentarily chaotic meeting, a bipartisan Michigan board unanimously certified the state’s midterm election results. Michigan’s post-election atmosphere had not been as turbulent as 2020 until Monday, as losing candidates spread conspiracy theories to the Board of State Canvassers and testified — with no evidence — to widespread election fraud.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas lawmaker who was forced out of one of the state Senate's most powerful jobs following an arrest for drunken driving and speeding the wrong way on two interstate highways is planning to leave the Legislature in early January. Former Senate Majority Leader Sen....
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after two female students said he touched them inappropriately. John Patrick Moglia, 57, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 28 in Kent County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
Grand Rapids police are asking for your help finding the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend last month.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan should improve how it regulates the usage of a controversial tactic educators deployed nearly 94,000 times since lawmakers tried to tamp down on the maneuvers, frequently used on children with disabilities in a manner experts believe can cause lasting trauma. Leading Democrats in the state...
Let me be the first to say — congrats on making it through the holiday. Whether that means not burning the one side dish you were responsible for bringing to dinner or not fighting with that one relative who you’ve limited yourself to seeing only a handful of times a year, I’ll let you decide where to pick your personal victory.
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
Betsy DeVos’ influence dimmed, not doused by Michigan blue wave
Over a decade of Republican dominance in Michigan, perhaps no individual shaped school policy as much as Betsy DeVos.Michigan has some of the nation’s highest concentrations of charter schools run by for-profit companies, and key aspects of their financial operations, such as teacher salaries, are shielded from public scrutiny. In Detroit, schools can open and close anywhere in the city at any time without input from local authorities. Teachers unions in...
9,000 hens killed after latest Missouri case of avian flu
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds...
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
More taxpayer cash for Michigan hospitals uncertain despite rising staffing costs
The fate of a request for millions of dollars more in aid for Michigan hospitals this year appears uncertain after Michigan's Republican Senate leader signaled lawmakers would be unlikely to entertain additional funding during next month's lame-duck session. Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey's comments come after state and federal contributions...
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
Ottawa Co. district has same threat assessment policy as Oxford, putting to use
Former members of the Oxford School Board say the school district failed to implement a critical threat assessment ahead of the November 30 school shooting that left 4 students dead.
Michigan Medicaid to reimburse for doula services starting in 2023
One of the biggest mistakes a pregnant woman can face is going to the hospital too early, but doulas like Kirsten Johnson can help. "It starts a bit of a clock with some providers or staff. After hours of being there with no change in dilation, they start talking about inducing to move things along. From a medical standpoint, they want to get the show on the road," said Johnson, co-founder of Detroit Doulas. "Doulas consider these scenarios and help determine when is best to go because the alternative can be a slippery slope that can lead to mental traumatization from the experience."
