ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Newsweek

Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears

A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Newsweek

Millions Watch Bitter-Sweet Moment Border Collie Herds Sheep for Final Time

Millions have watched the bitter-sweet moment a Border Collie herds sheep for the final time, despite being "riddled in pain." More than 2.5 million people have seen the montage of videos that show five-year-old Marshall limping on the field before sprinting after the sheep. Over 334,000 people have liked the viral clip posted by Lisa Alekna who uses the handle @laughingstockoflivestock.
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 12 Cutest Horses In The World

Horses have been on the earth for 54 million years. There are over 600 breeds of horses. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Horses have been around for a very long time. The earliest fossil record showed horses on earth 54 million years ago. Horses have been helping humans for over 5,000 years. Before the steam locomotive was invented, the fastest way to travel was by horse. Because traveling has been so important to the development of civilization, we couldn’t have done it without our hero, the horse.
BBC

South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
WBBJ

Pet of Week: Cash

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Cash! He is one of our very own outlaws!. Cash’s story begins on an abandoned county road in rural Mississippi. He was found by one of our founders, along with his siblings. They were covered in fleas,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
petpress.net

10 Top Signs That Your Dog is Happy

We all know that dogs are loyal and loving companions, but did you know they can be quite happy too?. That’s right – your pup can actually experience a great deal of joy in life!. Whether it’s playing games, treats from their favorite person, or just cuddling on...
akc.org

Why Do Dogs Like Belly Rubs?

It’s signature dog behavior to roll over and ask for a belly rub. And what owner can resist rewarding their pet with that kind of attention? It’s a wonderful way to bond. But why do dogs like belly rubs? And is it truly a universal dog behavior, or do some prefer to be petted elsewhere? Read on to learn how to recognize if your dog is really asking for a belly rub, and if so how to give the best belly rub possible.
thespruce.com

My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
petpress.net

15 Top Signs That Your Cat is Happy: Decoding Feline Smiles

When it comes to cats, one could say that happiness is in their nature. After all, what’s not to love about a furry companion who may or may not be plotting to scratch you at all times?. But despite this enigmatic facade, cats and their owners alike can benefit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy