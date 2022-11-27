ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin

Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
