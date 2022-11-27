Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man ‘put innocent lives in danger’ in shooting, prosecutor says at sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — A judge said his decision was “called for” when sentencing a Kalamazoo man to federal prison for shooting at a vehicle with four people inside. DeShay Malory, 30, was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 29, to 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.
Execution Day for man who killed police officer in 2005
An inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an...
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing...
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
Lawsuit challenging LGBTQ civil rights is ‘purely speculative,’ Nessel argues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Grand Rapids area nonprofit that challenges Michigan civil rights law now including protections for LGBTQ people, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel contends. “Simply put, there is no immediate danger of harm, and plaintiff’s concerns are based...
Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online
A man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.
In whispered 911 call, teacher fears gunshots fired in school
KENT COUNTY, MI – After hearing what she thought was gunfire, a teacher – alone in her room – whispered to a 911 dispatcher. “I heard gunshots go off,” she said on Oct. 31. Breathing heavily, she told the dispatcher she didn’t know if there was...
Driver in deadly Make-A-Wish bicycle crash arraigned in court
IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County driver accused of hitting a pack of bicyclists was arraigned Tuesday. Mandy Benn, 42, appeared virtually from the Ionia County Jail in the 8th Circuit Court in Ionia County in front of Judge Schafer. She is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in...
Former Forest Hills Schools teacher gets jail over student groping accusations
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Forest Hills Central Middle School teacher has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after two female students said he touched them inappropriately. John Patrick Moglia, 57, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 28 in Kent County Circuit Court on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
qcnews.com
Kimberly Best out as judge after second CLT BoE recount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The results are finally in. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify the results of the November general election. The news comes right after Mecklenburg County Judge Kimberly Best asked for a hand-eye recount of her Superior Court race...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin
Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit. Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora...
Fox17
Battle Creek police announce passing of retired officer
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have announced the sudden passing of one of its former members. Cpl. Joe Wilder passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD). We’re told Corporal Wilder retired last fall. BCPD says Wilder spent 25 years...
WWMTCw
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to launch speed enforcement campaign
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — In an effort to decrease death and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers in Ottawa County, the sheriff's office is scheduled to launch a three-month speed enforcement campaign Thursday. Avoiding arrest: Woman scales Ottawa County gas station crates to avoid arrest for car theft. The...
'Hoping that it won't happen to me again': Family reacts to aftermath of Wyoming 'bullying' incident
WYOMING, Michigan — Liam Birman, a 12-year-old Wyoming Intermediate School student who, his parents said, was cut in the face with a pair of scissors during a fight, is now back in school. "I'm anxious because I don't know if it's going to happen to me again," said Birman....
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Announces the Additional Payment for this Month
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that around 1.3 million individuals or 700,000 households will continue to receive increased SNAP benefits. Michigan is one of the states in the country that decided to continue and increased the amount of SNAP benefits starting this month. It is estimated that around 1.3 million individuals or more than 700,000 households will benefit from it.
Ottawa Co. district has same threat assessment policy as Oxford, putting to use
Former members of the Oxford School Board say the school district failed to implement a critical threat assessment ahead of the November 30 school shooting that left 4 students dead.
Ravenna Middle School student suspended after threatening comments
A Ravenna Middle School student has been suspended after making a comment described as “inappropriate.”
North Platte Post
