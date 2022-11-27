ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Homeless Count Preparations Underway in Pasadena, As Organizers Seek Volunteers for 2023 Count

The city and the Pasadena Partnership to End Homelessness are looking for volunteers to participate in the 2023 Pasadena Homeless Count, which is scheduled for January. “Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January,” according to the Pasadena Partnership, a collaborative funding and planning body that is committed to ending homelessness in Pasadena.
Pasadena Educational Foundation to Present $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Teachers at Parade Celebration

Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals are receiving $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade on Wednesday, November 30, program begins at 3:30pm followed by the parade at PUSD Ed Center (351 S. Hudson Ave. Pasadena). The grants, awarded yearly, will benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
Budding Young Pasadena Unified Artists Rewarded for the Creativity

Some budding young artists at Pasadena Unified are getting rewarded for their work decorating rose vases for the Parade of Roses, an annual event sponsored by the Tournament of Roses. Elementary and middle school artists created pieces representing the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner.” The Tournament of Roses committee, led by President Amy Wainscott, selected the top three artists from each division:
University Club of Pasadena’s Education Foundation Awards Merit-Based Scholarships to Low-Income Students

Advancement of higher education was one of the main objectives when the founders of the University Club of Pasadena started it over a century ago. In support of this objective, the University Club of Pasadena Education Foundation (UCPEF) was formed in 2019 and awards merit-based scholarships to low-income students matriculating from PCC to upper division education at colleges and universities.
Shopping Locally is a Home Run for Consumers and Small Business Owners

Local holiday markets are the perfect places to source truly unique and original gifts for loved ones. And what’s better than shopping while supporting local businesses in the process?. This holiday season, the city, through its “Authentically Yours, Pasadena” campaign will highlight local businesses that make Pasadena the charming...
californianewswire.com

LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
AbilityFirst’s Stroll & Roll Event Raises More Than $500,000

AbilityFirst, a Pasadena-based nonprofit which evolved from the originally named Crippled Children’s Society of Southern California as an advocate for disability rights, raised over $500,000 during its 2022 Stroll and Roll event, presented by Comerica Bank last Nov. 12 at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. More than 600...
Papers Due on Thursday for District 3 Seat

The clock is ticking in District 3. With just hours left to turn in paperwork, Incumbent Justin Jones is the only person that has successfully filed the necessary signatures to apply for the seat in District 3. Luz Marina Miranda and Brandon Lamar have also pulled papers to collect the...
Flintridge Sacred Heart Plans Open House

Flintridge Sacred Heart will host its annual Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From 11:00 a.m. to noon, visitors can join guided campus tours. A BBQ & Club Fair will follow from noon to 1 p.m. Sister Carolyn McCormack, President, and Sister Celeste Botello, Principal, will lead a Q&A session along with high school leaders from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and classroom visits will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Happy Thanksgiving Feast from New Horizon School of Pasadena’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Albea

A very Happy Thanksgiving feast from New Horizon School of Pasadena’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Albea. Every year Mrs. Albea arranges a Thanksgiving Feast with the help of NHP’s generous kindergarten families. These are a few highlights! NHSP thanks everyone everyone who came together to make this a successful day! In the spirit of thanksgiving, don’t forget to give to NHSP’s Annual Giving Fund. With your generous donations NHSP can keep moving forward with its programs at the school.
The Waverly School’s Annual Winter Market is on Saturday, December 3rd

Join the Waverly School Winter Market on Saturday, December 3rd, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Waverly Elementary School Community Room. The Winter Market is an annual event where students and families contribute and collaborate to bring to life a fun and festive fundraiser for Waverly. This year the Waverly School is shifting to Saturday night to bring everyone together and have a chance to relax, sip hot chocolate and enjoy a little shopping. There will be a sweets food truck there too!
Westridge School’s “Spyglass” Students Attend Journalism Conference

Last week, three students from Westridge Spyglass newspaper attended the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention in St. Louis, Missouri, with student journalists from across the country (and even England!). They had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers, attend workshops and presentations with professional journalists, browse other schools’ publications, and participate in competitions, said Dean of Lower and Middle School Student Support Masami Hansen, who is also the Spyglass advisor.
It’s the 2022 Pasadena Now Holiday Gift Guide!

The holidays, if not already submerging us, will be drowning us soon. Prepare for lights and decorations, no office Christmas parties, and lots of food, cookies, songs and sales. And gifts. Really cool ones. This year, the 2022 Pasadena Now Holiday Gift Guide is highlighting a small handful of gifts...
Council to Receive Water Quality Report at Next Meeting

According to a report scheduled to go to the City Council in December, the City’s tap water has met all of the enforceable drinking water quality standards set by the state and federal environmental protection agencies. The City Council is scheduled on Dec. 5 to hold a public hearing...
Lamar Pulls Papers For District 3 Appointment

Former District 3 candidate Brandon Lamar has once again pulled papers to be appointed to the seat. Lamar finished second to John Kennedy in the primary. Lamar finished with 41.15% of the vote. He did not reply to Pasadena Now this past weekend. Lamar must turn in 30 signatures to...
