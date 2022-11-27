A very Happy Thanksgiving feast from New Horizon School of Pasadena’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Albea. Every year Mrs. Albea arranges a Thanksgiving Feast with the help of NHP’s generous kindergarten families. These are a few highlights! NHSP thanks everyone everyone who came together to make this a successful day! In the spirit of thanksgiving, don’t forget to give to NHSP’s Annual Giving Fund. With your generous donations NHSP can keep moving forward with its programs at the school.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO