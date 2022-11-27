Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Homeless Count Preparations Underway in Pasadena, As Organizers Seek Volunteers for 2023 Count
The city and the Pasadena Partnership to End Homelessness are looking for volunteers to participate in the 2023 Pasadena Homeless Count, which is scheduled for January. “Each year, volunteers help count people experiencing homelessness living on the streets of Pasadena during one night in the last ten days of January,” according to the Pasadena Partnership, a collaborative funding and planning body that is committed to ending homelessness in Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Educational Foundation to Present $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Teachers at Parade Celebration
Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals are receiving $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade on Wednesday, November 30, program begins at 3:30pm followed by the parade at PUSD Ed Center (351 S. Hudson Ave. Pasadena). The grants, awarded yearly, will benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
pasadenanow.com
Budding Young Pasadena Unified Artists Rewarded for the Creativity
Some budding young artists at Pasadena Unified are getting rewarded for their work decorating rose vases for the Parade of Roses, an annual event sponsored by the Tournament of Roses. Elementary and middle school artists created pieces representing the 2023 Rose Parade theme, “Turning the Corner.” The Tournament of Roses committee, led by President Amy Wainscott, selected the top three artists from each division:
pasadenanow.com
University Club of Pasadena’s Education Foundation Awards Merit-Based Scholarships to Low-Income Students
Advancement of higher education was one of the main objectives when the founders of the University Club of Pasadena started it over a century ago. In support of this objective, the University Club of Pasadena Education Foundation (UCPEF) was formed in 2019 and awards merit-based scholarships to low-income students matriculating from PCC to upper division education at colleges and universities.
pasadenanow.com
Shopping Locally is a Home Run for Consumers and Small Business Owners
Local holiday markets are the perfect places to source truly unique and original gifts for loved ones. And what’s better than shopping while supporting local businesses in the process?. This holiday season, the city, through its “Authentically Yours, Pasadena” campaign will highlight local businesses that make Pasadena the charming...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Town Council Education Committee Community Town Hall on Future of Altadena and Eliot Arts Magnet Schools
The Altadena Town Council Education Committee invites the community to a Community Town Hall to discuss the future of Altadena and Eliot Arts Magnets on Wednesday, November 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Eliot Arts Magnet Library. Featuring Principal Dr. Benita Scheckel in a community conversation on the proposed...
californianewswire.com
LA Unified Schools Appear Poised to Weaken Public Oversight, Again: This Time on a Crucial Public Health Issue
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 a majority of the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted to begin a process some fear would dismantle an oversight Committee that has been in place for decades ensuring the globally celebrated environmental policy was implemented according to the district’s policy and California’s Healthy Schools Act. In its place the Board is recommending establishing an Ad Hoc Committee, says celebrated children’s environmental health non-profit California Safe Schools.
pasadenanow.com
AbilityFirst’s Stroll & Roll Event Raises More Than $500,000
AbilityFirst, a Pasadena-based nonprofit which evolved from the originally named Crippled Children’s Society of Southern California as an advocate for disability rights, raised over $500,000 during its 2022 Stroll and Roll event, presented by Comerica Bank last Nov. 12 at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. More than 600...
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
pasadenanow.com
Papers Due on Thursday for District 3 Seat
The clock is ticking in District 3. With just hours left to turn in paperwork, Incumbent Justin Jones is the only person that has successfully filed the necessary signatures to apply for the seat in District 3. Luz Marina Miranda and Brandon Lamar have also pulled papers to collect the...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart Plans Open House
Flintridge Sacred Heart will host its annual Open House on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From 11:00 a.m. to noon, visitors can join guided campus tours. A BBQ & Club Fair will follow from noon to 1 p.m. Sister Carolyn McCormack, President, and Sister Celeste Botello, Principal, will lead a Q&A session along with high school leaders from 1 to 1:30 p.m. and classroom visits will begin at 1:30 p.m.
pasadenanow.com
Happy Thanksgiving Feast from New Horizon School of Pasadena’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Albea
A very Happy Thanksgiving feast from New Horizon School of Pasadena’s Kindergarten and Mrs. Albea. Every year Mrs. Albea arranges a Thanksgiving Feast with the help of NHP’s generous kindergarten families. These are a few highlights! NHSP thanks everyone everyone who came together to make this a successful day! In the spirit of thanksgiving, don’t forget to give to NHSP’s Annual Giving Fund. With your generous donations NHSP can keep moving forward with its programs at the school.
pasadenanow.com
The Waverly School’s Annual Winter Market is on Saturday, December 3rd
Join the Waverly School Winter Market on Saturday, December 3rd, 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at The Waverly Elementary School Community Room. The Winter Market is an annual event where students and families contribute and collaborate to bring to life a fun and festive fundraiser for Waverly. This year the Waverly School is shifting to Saturday night to bring everyone together and have a chance to relax, sip hot chocolate and enjoy a little shopping. There will be a sweets food truck there too!
Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin
The city in May awarded a nearly $3 million contract to the owner of a motel that was named one of six nuisance motels due to high crime. Recent data shows the situation hasn’t improved. The post Motels that house homeless are riddled with crime, infested with vermin appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
City to Hand Out Motel Vouchers as City Prepares For Rain With No Bad Weather Shelter Location
As rain enters the forecast this week, the City will be without its Bad Weather Shelter once again. The City and Friends in Deed, the nonprofit that has been operating the shelter as the City’s partner, searched for a new site after Friends in Deed lost its lease two years ago to the shelter at Pasadena Covenant Church on Lake Avenue.
pasadenanow.com
Westridge School’s “Spyglass” Students Attend Journalism Conference
Last week, three students from Westridge Spyglass newspaper attended the JEA/NSPA Fall National High School Journalism Convention in St. Louis, Missouri, with student journalists from across the country (and even England!). They had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers, attend workshops and presentations with professional journalists, browse other schools’ publications, and participate in competitions, said Dean of Lower and Middle School Student Support Masami Hansen, who is also the Spyglass advisor.
pasadenanow.com
It’s the 2022 Pasadena Now Holiday Gift Guide!
The holidays, if not already submerging us, will be drowning us soon. Prepare for lights and decorations, no office Christmas parties, and lots of food, cookies, songs and sales. And gifts. Really cool ones. This year, the 2022 Pasadena Now Holiday Gift Guide is highlighting a small handful of gifts...
pasadenanow.com
Council to Receive Water Quality Report at Next Meeting
According to a report scheduled to go to the City Council in December, the City’s tap water has met all of the enforceable drinking water quality standards set by the state and federal environmental protection agencies. The City Council is scheduled on Dec. 5 to hold a public hearing...
pasadenanow.com
Former Pasadena Mayor Rick Cole is returning to City Government – in Los Angeles.
According to a statement released by the Congress for a New Urbanism (CNU), Rick Cole is leaving the CNU in December to accept a position as the Deputy Chief Controller for the city of Los Angeles. “As I return to local public service, I’m excited for the future of CNU,”...
pasadenanow.com
Lamar Pulls Papers For District 3 Appointment
Former District 3 candidate Brandon Lamar has once again pulled papers to be appointed to the seat. Lamar finished second to John Kennedy in the primary. Lamar finished with 41.15% of the vote. He did not reply to Pasadena Now this past weekend. Lamar must turn in 30 signatures to...
