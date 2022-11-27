Read full article on original website
Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience
DEAR ABBY: Although my husband and I are no longer in a romantic relationship, we are what I call “life partners.” After cancer left him impotent, he rejected any physical affection at all. I had an extramarital affair which lasted four years. My boyfriend passed away last year. I have no desire to be physically […] The post Dear Abby: Couple’s marriage has become a partnership of convenience appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding
DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids. There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
Roommate quietly moves belongings out after friend makes it ‘impossible’ to live together: ‘Don’t let him guilt you for more money’
A man is slowly moving out of his home without telling his roommate. The 26-year-old named Eric asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for help. He and his best friend Chaz graduated college six months ago. They previously lived together in a rental Eric fully furnished.
People Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories Of Realizing They Were Poor, And Wow, People Need To Be Nicer To Kids
"I was always overwhelmed by not knowing what to say after Christmas break when teachers would go around the room and ask what presents everyone got."
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
Mum only found out she was expecting triplets seven months into pregnancy
A woman was shocked to find out she was having triplets – a bombshell that came seven months into her pregnancy. Genevieve ‘Genna’ Knox was initially surprised to conceive so easily at 39, but another shock came at her 20-week scan when the ultrasound technician asked her if she was having twins.
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
Why Does My Dog Pee on My Bed?
Originally Posted On: https://gottagograss.com/blogs/gotta-go-grass-blog/why-does-my-dog-pee-on-my-bed Dogs are every person’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean we let them use our beds as toilets. Many first-time dog owners struggle with potty training their dogs, especially if they have to clean the carpet or bed. A dog peeing on a bed has many dimensions and solutions.
Tori Roloff was ‘sick’ on Thanksgiving but Zach saved the day
Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared that her thanksgiving wasn’t what she had hoped for via Instagram in 2022. The mother-of-three said that she was ‘sick’, but thankfully, her husband, Zach Roloff, saved the day. Zach and Tori are cast members on TLC’s LPBW and...
Our Favorite Holiday Books
One of my favorite ways to get into the holiday spirit is by bringing out all our Christmas and winter books! I know some families like to wrap 25 holiday books for the month of December and have their kids open one each day, which is such a great tradition.
Christmas Kindness Countdown
The holidays are a perfect time to encourage your children to show kindness to others. Our Christmas Kindness Countdown Chain is a fun activity that provides kids with a daily act of kindness as they count down to Christmas. Assembly is simple. Cut out each kindness strip and affix each...
Brody’s Ultimate KIDS Gift Guide
All products featured are specifically selected by our team. When you purchase something through our retail links, Pensacola Mom Collective may earn an affiliate commission. Christmas is just around the corner, and we have Brody back on the blog this year, and he has some ideas for kids of ALL AGES!
Shaking Up Holiday Traditions
Let’s talk holiday traditions. Everyone has a few, right?. Growing up I remember going to two houses for Thanksgiving. First we would go to my dad’s parents and then to my mom’s. Thanksgiving was a busy day full of cousin’s, football or music, and two giant feasts. On one side of our family, my grandparent’s home was small yet packed. The kids would sit at a small table smack dab in the center of a tiny kitchen, adults hovering over us to get our food and then theirs. On the other side of our family, the home was spacious, music blaring while cigarette smoke filled the air. We always ate tiramisu after our turkey.
How to help your preschooler sleep alone
It may not happen overnight, but parents can help preschoolers start out and stay in their own beds. "Sleep is still most perfect… when it is shared with a beloved," wrote D.H. Lawrence, and most young children would agree. But sometimes those beloved — that is, parents — would rather have some privacy and not be woken by a kicking child all night.
Good Bedtime Routines to Help Your Children Sleep
One of the most challenging parts of raising children can be putting them to sleep (and hoping that they stay there). By bedtime, everyone is tired and cranky, even you as a parent, which makes it even harder. Even worse, many children seem to find another wind, making it really challenging to get them into bed.
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
You’re Not Doing it Right Until You Follow These 7 Tips for Childproofing a Toddler’s Classroom
A toddler classroom can be a safe haven for your young students, but only if it’s properly childproofed. Unfortunately, many toddlers are injured yearly in classroom accidents that could have been easily prevented. From slips and falls to electrical hazards, many potential dangers are lurking in a toddler classroom.
Take Care of These 7 Things if You Have a Crawling Baby in Your House
Babies achieve a lot of milestones after they are born. It includes turning over, lifting their heads, and more. However, there is one milestone that every parent waits for, and that is seeing their baby crawl. Most parents wait to see their baby crawl, and it’s an emotional moment full of excitement and nervousness. However, there is also tension because a crawling baby knows no limits. The baby wants to explore every inch of their house while crawling on their little knees. It makes parents scared as they can reach practically anything, like drawers, a tool cabinet, and more. Therefore, making your house safe and baby-proof is necessary as they start to crawl. Here are a few ways to make your house safe for your crawling baby.
