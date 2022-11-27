ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.

Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Maryland are all bowl-eligible from the East division, with Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin official as well from the West. That makes a total of nine teams that will be traveling for the holiday season from the conference and we’re here to project and predict what plane tickets they’ll all be purchasing for travel to mostly warmer locations.

Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.

Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after Week 13 of the season.

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan offensive lineman Wesley French (66) raises the trophy after the Broncos’ 52-24 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Ford Field. Quick Lane. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Dec. 26

TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Prediction | No Big Ten teams projected eligible

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

What We Project

Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27

TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

What We Project

Date | Thursday, Dec. 29

TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET

Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers gather around their winning trophy after beating Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Friday, Dec. 30

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. NC State

Transperfect Music City Bowl

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, Noon ET

Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN2, Noon ET

Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. LSU

NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 1 p.m. ET

Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. UCF

Rose Bowl Game

Jan 2, 2012; Pasadena, CA, USA; Roses stamped with Oregon Ducks and Wisconsin Badgers logos prior to the game in the 2012 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 2

TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET

Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Utah

NEXT … College Football Playoff Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. USC

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)

What We Project

Date | Saturday, Dec. 31

TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET

Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship

What We Project

Date | Monday, Jan. 9

TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET

Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner

Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Georgia

List

