Big Ten bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13
The Big Ten has a rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2022 — so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up now that the dust has settled on the regular season. We re-evaluate after each week with games and projects based on what our little eyeballs tell us.
Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Maryland are all bowl-eligible from the East division, with Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin official as well from the West. That makes a total of nine teams that will be traveling for the holiday season from the conference and we’re here to project and predict what plane tickets they’ll all be purchasing for travel to mostly warmer locations.
Keep in mind the scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preferences for teams that have not been involved in certain locations, so we do our best to track it all. We also throw in the College Football Playoff picks as a cherry on top of it all.
Below is a look at the bowl predictions for Big Ten teams and complete CFP picks after Week 13 of the season.
Quick Lane Bowl
What We Project
Date | Monday, Dec. 26
TV | ESPN, 2:30 p.m. ET
Venue | Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Prediction | No Big Ten teams projected eligible
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
What We Project
Date | Tuesday, Dec. 27
TV | ESPN, 10:15 p.m. ET
Venue | Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Prediction | Maryland vs. Texas Tech
Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
What We Project
Date | Thursday, Dec. 29
TV | ESPN, 2 p.m. ET
Venue | Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Wisconsin vs. Pittsburgh
Duke's Mayo Bowl
What We Project
Date | Friday, Dec. 30
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Prediction | Minnesota vs. NC State
Transperfect Music City Bowl
What We Project
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, Noon ET
Venue | Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Iowa vs. Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback Bowl)
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN2, Noon ET
Venue | Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Purdue vs. Mississippi State
Citrus Bowl
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ABC, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | Camping World Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Prediction | Illinois vs. LSU
NEXT … Big Ten teams in NEW Year’s Six Bowls
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 1 p.m. ET
Venue | AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins | At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Prediction | Penn State vs. UCF
Rose Bowl Game
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 2
TV | ESPN, 5 p.m. ET
Venue | Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Prediction | Ohio State vs. Utah
NEXT … College Football Playoff Games
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal)
What We Project
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET
Venue | Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Georgia vs. USC
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal)
What We Project
Date | Saturday, Dec. 31
TV | ESPN, 4 p.m or 8 p.m. ET
Venue | State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. TCU
College Football Playoff National Championship
What We Project
Date | Monday, Jan. 9
TV | ESPN, 8 p.m. ET
Venue | SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins | CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner
Bowl Prediction | Michigan vs. Georgia
List
