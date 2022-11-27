Predicting what the fifth release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be

Well, just when we think we have this thing figured out, the game of college football turns things on its head and keeps us on our toes. After another wild weekend where many of the College Football Playoff contenders lost, there is sure to be another shakeup in the fifth release of the college football rankings.

The CFP selection committee likes to unveil the new set of CFP rankings on Tuesdays during the season, and we do our best to go from what’s been laid out as the groundwork the week prior, take into account what happened on the field, then throw caution to the wind and predict what you will see before it all happens later in the week.

In Week 13, we saw No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 TCU, and No. 6 USC continue to win, but No. 2 Ohio State got blasted in the second half vs. No. 3 Michigan, No. 5 LSU went down on the road to Texas A&M, and No. 8 Clemson fell to South Carolina.

So yeah, the rankings are going to look a lot different than what we saw last week and we’re here to try and sort it all out.

Here’s a look at what we believe the next reveal of the College Football Rankings will be after a Rivalry Week that saw carnage across the country.

25

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-4)

Dec 31, 2020; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) drops back to pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

24

UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Floyd Stadium at MTSU. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

vs. North Texas in the Conference USA Championship game

23

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-4)

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) runs the ball against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Charles (14) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

22

Texas Longhorns (8-4)

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball forward during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

21

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3)

vs. Clemson in the ACC Championship game

20

UCF Knights (9-3)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

at Tulane in the American Championship game

19

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4)

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) following the loss against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

18

Tulane Green Wave (10-2)

Nov 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) catches a pass against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Credit: Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

vs. UCF in American Championship game

17

Oregon State Beavers (9-3)

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

16

UCLA Bruins (9-3)

Sep 3, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

15

Florida State Seminoles (9-3)

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) avoids a tackle by Louisiana State Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

14

Utah Utes (9-3)

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) leads the team in singing the Utah Fight Song after a win over the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

vs. USC in Pac-12 Championship game

13

Oregon Ducks (9-3)

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game TBD

12

Clemson Tigers (10-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his players during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

vs. North Carolina in ACC Championship game

11

Washington Huskies (10-2)

Sep 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

TBD Bowl Game

10

Kansas State Wildcats (9-3)

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

vs. TCU in the Big 12 Championship game

9

LSU Tigers (9-3)

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship game

8

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2)

TBD Bowl Game

7

Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

TBD Bowl Game

6

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Crimson Tide players share a laugh during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

TBD Bowl Game

5

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

TBD Bowl Game

4

USC Trojans (11-1)

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game

3

TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game-winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

vs. Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game

2

Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

vs. Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game

1

Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Nov 19, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) and defensive back Malaki Starks (24) celebrate during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

vs. LSU in the SEC Championship game

List

