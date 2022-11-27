ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Klatt updates his college football rankings after Week 13. Ohio State still in striking distance of CFP

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The college football regular season is over, and with it a depressing end to the Ohio State football season after a stinging loss to Michigan for the second year in a row. And while the embarrassing loss to the Wolverines likely took the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, there’s still a little glimmer of hope.

Look no further than the rankings of Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt for an example of OSU still staying right in striking distance of the top four teams that’ll get to compete for a national championship. He has Ohio State within striking distance should things fall just right.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC continued to win and place themselves in a good spot, while Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson all fell. The latter two results are enough to keep the Buckeyes’ hopes alive for now.

So what does Klatt think the top teams in the country are after Week 13’s Rivalry Week? Here’s a look at his top seven teams.

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgpeR_0jOz3qYh00
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford walks on the field after the Nittany Lions fell, 44-31, to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 35-16

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇑)

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmcdt_0jOz3qYh00
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | Won vs. Auburn, 49-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXTyx_0jOz3qYh00
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waits to hike the ball against Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-1

Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, 45-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)

No. 4 - USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1duCFO_0jOz3qYh00
Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-1

Last Result | Won vs. Notre Dame, 38-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇑)

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25A8xT_0jOz3qYh00
Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on an 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won vs. Iowa State, 62-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20V6dY_0jOz3qYh00
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won at Ohio State, 45-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇑)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssFmb_0jOz3qYh00
Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won vs. Georgia Tech, 37-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)

Joel Klatt's college football rankings and Twitter thread

List

