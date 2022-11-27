Joel Klatt updates his college football rankings after Week 13. Ohio State still in striking distance of CFP
The college football regular season is over, and with it a depressing end to the Ohio State football season after a stinging loss to Michigan for the second year in a row. And while the embarrassing loss to the Wolverines likely took the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, there’s still a little glimmer of hope.
Look no further than the rankings of Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt for an example of OSU still staying right in striking distance of the top four teams that’ll get to compete for a national championship. He has Ohio State within striking distance should things fall just right.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC continued to win and place themselves in a good spot, while Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson all fell. The latter two results are enough to keep the Buckeyes’ hopes alive for now.
So what does Klatt think the top teams in the country are after Week 13’s Rivalry Week? Here’s a look at his top seven teams.
No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions
Where Things Stand
Record | 10-2
Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 35-16
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇑)
No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)
Where Things Stand
Record | 10-2
Last Result | Won vs. Auburn, 49-27
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)
Where Things Stand
Record | 11-1
Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, 45-23
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)
No. 4 - USC Trojans
Where Things Stand
Record | 11-1
Last Result | Won vs. Notre Dame, 38-27
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇑)
No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)
Where Things Stand
Record | 12-0
Last Result | Won vs. Iowa State, 62-14
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)
No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)
Where Things Stand
Record | 12-0
Last Result | Won at Ohio State, 45-23
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇑)
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)
Where Things Stand
Record | 12-0
Last Result | Won vs. Georgia Tech, 37-14
Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)
