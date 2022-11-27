ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

12-year-old boy killed, 5 others wounded after shooting near Atlanta retail district

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZoK5_0jOyztba00

ATLANTA — One person was killed and five others were wounded after a dispute escalated to gunfire near an Atlanta retail district on Saturday night, authorities said.

Update 5:59 p.m. EST Nov. 27: A 12-year-old boy was identified as the victim who died in Saturday night’s shooting near Atlantic Station, WSB-TV reported. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement during a news conference on Sunday.

“Over here, we have continued to say recently that Atlanta is a group project,” Dickens told reporters. “When a 12-year-old dies in our city on our ... then the whole village has a responsibility and the whole village is impacted.”

Family members confirmed to WSB that Zyion Charles was the victim fatally shot.

Original report: The shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. near the city’s Atlantic Station district on the 17th Street bridge, WSB-TV reported.

Gunfire erupted after a “group of juveniles” was escorted off the open-air mall property by security guards and off-duty Atlanta police officers, according to The Associated Press.

The deceased person was between the age of 15 to 21, WSB reported.

The other five victims were taken to an area hospital, with one victim in critical condition, according to the television station.

“At this time, we have one male on scene deceased and several others were transported to area hospitals,” Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Germaine Dearlove said during a news conference late Saturday. “(The group was) removed for unruly behavior and also curfew violations for Atlantic Station.”

Dearlove said the exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear, CBS News reported. There have been no arrests.

“It may be between two groups, one shooting at another, so two possible shooters,” Dearlove told reporters.

Atlantic Station consists of retail and residential outlets. A statement emailed to the AP by a representative said the company was aware of the shooting and cooperating with investigators.

“APD and EMS immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries,” the statement said. “The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation.”

According to Atlantic Station’s website, there is a 3 p.m. EST curfew for all people under 18. After that time, people under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and groups of four or more juveniles “will be dispersed.”

No people under the age of 21 are allowed on the property after 9 p.m., according to the website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot during argument at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors were jolted awake by a loud argument, gunshots, and screeching tires overnight at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say a man and woman got into an argument at The Park at Castleton Apartments in the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way. Officers responded and found a man in front of a doorway with gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead in overnight shooting in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a late-night shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. It happened Monday night along Clifton Church Road. One person was shot and was rushed to the hospital where they later died. Crime scene investigators were at the scene into the...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man injured in shooting at boarding house in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was seriously injured in an early-morning shooting in northwest Atlanta. It happened Monday just before 12:30 a.m. at a boarding house in the 1800 block of Moore Street in Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says there was a fight over a girlfriend...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy