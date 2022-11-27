ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal

With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. Placer.ai researchers calculated that even though restaurant visits fell by 7.6% in July and 13.7% in August,...
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mashed

Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire

The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).

