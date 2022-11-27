Hochman: Cardinals should sign Trea Turner, trade for Sean Murphy, win ballgames

Read full article on original website
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Latest Shortstop Free Agent Report May Be Good News For Red Sox Fans
The latest shortstop free agent report should be welcomed news by Red Sox fans
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Have Plenty Of Room To Spend
The offseason is in full swing, and teams will soon be making some moves to put the finishing touches on their roster for Opening Day in 2023. With Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both gone, the St. Louis Cardinals have a few holes to fill. After their season came to...
Yardbarker
The Braves lose a former MLB Pipeline top five prospect, re-sign a familiar face to a minor league deal
Former top five prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Jasseel De La Cruz has signed with the Oakland Athletics on a minor league deal, and the Braves have brought back Alan Rangel on a minor league pact. Rangel was recently designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft:
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
Should the Atlanta Braves change its name? Here's what indigenous people think
ATLANTA — Native American representation in major league sports has garnered differing opinions -- even when it comes to the Atlanta Braves. And it's not just the fan base who is sounding off. The Muscogee Nation supports changing the name while the eastern band of Cherokee Indians supports keeping...
MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent
A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RUMOR: Cardinals’ No. 1 priority this offseason, revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a transition period as a franchise. After falling short against the surging Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 NL Wild Card round, long-term catcher Yadier Molina called it quits after 19 seasons being the Cardinals’ everyday backstop. Thus, Cardinals GM John...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Shares Hilarious Meme To Sum Up The Offseason
The offseason is in full swing, and strangely, there has been very little activity in the free agent market. The same can be said for almost every team in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason in need of a catcher and an impact bat to make up for the losses of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
Royals Review
Non-tendered free agents that could be of interest to the Royals
If the Royals dip their toe into free agency at all, it is likely to be in the shallow end of the pool. The club is relying mostly on its young talent developing, and isn’t looking to add players in their decline phase at great cost. However, a few...
Rusty or not, Deshaun Watson makes Browns debut vs. Texans
For all the hubbub over the return of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the individual with the least to say
Yardbarker
Rangers Could Be Zeroing In On A Top Pitcher
The Texas Rangers are expected to be very active this offseason. The team finished 68-94 during the regular season and fell short of the postseason for the sixth straight season, but they are one of a few teams who appear to be prepared to make a move for one of the top starting pitchers available on the free agent market.
