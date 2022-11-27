ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Hochman: Cardinals should sign Trea Turner, trade for Sean Murphy, win ballgames

By Benjamin Hochman St. Louis Post-Dispatch
stlpinchhits.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Have Plenty Of Room To Spend

The offseason is in full swing, and teams will soon be making some moves to put the finishing touches on their roster for Opening Day in 2023. With Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both gone, the St. Louis Cardinals have a few holes to fill. After their season came to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Comeback

MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent

A major MLB contender has emerged as a favorite to sign a huge free agent. MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are now the team to beat for All-Star shortstop Trea Turner. Morosi reported the news of the Phillies’ emergence on a Tuesday morning hit on the network. Matt Vasgersian hinted Read more... The post MLB contender emerges as favorite to sign big free agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shares Hilarious Meme To Sum Up The Offseason

The offseason is in full swing, and strangely, there has been very little activity in the free agent market. The same can be said for almost every team in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason in need of a catcher and an impact bat to make up for the losses of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Rangers Could Be Zeroing In On A Top Pitcher

The Texas Rangers are expected to be very active this offseason. The team finished 68-94 during the regular season and fell short of the postseason for the sixth straight season, but they are one of a few teams who appear to be prepared to make a move for one of the top starting pitchers available on the free agent market.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy