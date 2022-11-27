ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Williams Makes a Heisman Statement in Beating the Irish

By Erik McKinney
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sg0CA_0jOyv1tT00
Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans celebrates USC Trojans defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 38-27 (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is forcing some difficult questions to be asked regarding the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Namely, how is the one-hour presentation show possibly going to squeeze in his entire highlight reel?

There can still be discussions regarding the trophy awarded to college football’s most outstanding player. But there is no longer any debate. Williams put an end to that on Saturday night just as surely as he put an end to any upset hopes from the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Williams completed 18-of-22 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He rushed nine times for 35 yards and three scores. And he captivated a near-sellout crowd every time he pulled the ball and took off running, every time he dropped back to pass and fired a strike, and every time he stepped onto the field. He’s authored about 20 different “Heisman moment” plays this season. But the three rushing touchdowns and a 19-yard run that seemingly covered more than half the field and featured several broken tackles and Irish defenders lunging at air will be at the top of the reel.

The Coliseum is no stranger to “Heisman” calls from the Trojan faithful over the years. Williams repeatedly awoke those echoes against Notre Dame, bringing USC fans to full-throated chants. And Williams himself gave a Heisman pose following his first rushing touchdown of the night.

“I honestly struck it because a bunch of my teammates were saying do it,” Williams said of the pose following the game. “They kept saying to do it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment.”

That’s as much as Williams offered about anything Heisman-related. But his teammates picked up the slack. Linebacker Eric Gentry snuck up behind Williams during a postgame television interior and yelled, “He’s the Heisman!” Center Brett Neilon referred to the Trojans’ quarterback as “the Heisman man.”

Running back Austin Jones said they don’t discuss the Heisman Trophy with Williams behind the scenes. But he wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to pump up his quarterback.

“The dude’s unreal. The stuff he does, no one can do,” Jones said. “He’s the best quarterback in the country. Best player in the country by far. And I stand on that.”

After Williams scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, wide receiver Jordan Addison mimed placing a crown on Williams’ head.

“He’s the one,” Addison said of Williams. “I had to crown him myself.”

Williams Checks All the Heisman Boxes

The Heisman Trophy is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football who “epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.”

But restrictions limit it more than that. It’s been 24 years since a defensive player won it. And quarterbacks have won 18 of the past 22 Heisman Trophies. Playing quarterback at a power program is two steps in the right direction. Bringing some notoriety into the season is often a factor as well. Williams did that as he followed a very good true freshman season with a noteworthy trip through the transfer portal.

Winning is now mandatory when it comes to the Heisman. And Williams now headlines a USC team that sits at 11-1 one year after scuffling to a 4-8 finish.

Oh, and did we mention the highlights?

Williams’ Numbers This Season

Williams already owns or will set several USC single-season records this year. His 44 total touchdowns now stand as the single-season record. He passed Matt Barkley and Cody Kessler, who were each responsible for 41 in a season.

Williams has accounted for 351 rushing yards. USC’s complete records go back 70 years and that’s the best number for a quarterback, passing Jim Sears’ 1952 season with 342 rushing yards.

Williams now ranks No. 5 on USC’s single-season passing list. He needs just 432 yards to break Sam Darnold’s single-season record. He needs 162 total yards to pass Darnold and set a new USC record. And he needs six passing touchdowns to break Barkley’s record of 39 set in 2011.

And he’s thrown just three interceptions. He’s well on his way to establishing a new USC record for lowest interception rate in a season.

Comments / 0

 

