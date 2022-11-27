Penn State report card: Grading the Nittany Lions' 35-16 win over Michigan State

Penn State has offered a pair of 2023 offensive lineman recently with three-star Christopher Andre Otto (6-foot-5, 285-pounds) and Sean Dugery (6-foot-4, 285-pounds). Otto is an offensive tackle from Key West, Florida and is currently a three-star recruit on all major outlets 247Sports, Rivals and On3. Penn State is his 22nd offer and he’s taken an official visit to Stanford already. He is currently being projected by all three outlets to go to Florida State.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO