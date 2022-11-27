Cyber Monday: These are the BEST deals on webcams you'll find all weekend

Have you been looking at our list of best Cyber Monday laptop deals , and now want a webcam to go with your current or new setup? We've got you covered, as Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab yourself a new webcam since many of them are on sale for up to half price!

Best Cyber Monday webcam deal: Lumina 4K

If we had to pick one webcam to buy right now it'd be the Lumina 4K. We reviewed this camera a few months back and we like it so much, we use it on the weekly Windows Central Podcast .

It has excellent color reproduction, particularly good background blurring, auto-tracking, and tons of nifty controls and add-on features like on-screen labels and even emojis.

While the sensor is good on the Lumina 4K, what makes it really special is the smart AI software. Similar to your smartphone, a good camera these days is less about the hardware and more about the processing (hello, Google Pixel). And that's what Lumina does. With frequent software updates and a small, compact design, it's easy to recommend this top-tier camera, now at a great price.

Lumina 4K $250 $150 at Amazon

The Lumina 4K prides itself on being a stylish, minimalist, yet powerful webcam that focuses on AI capabilities using its included software app. It has a 4K sensor, excellent microphone setup, is made out of aluminum, can be had in multiple colors, and when paired with the app, can offer DSLR-grade quality and 30+ different settings and effects to customize.

Cyber Monday webcam deal runner-up: Logitech BRIO 4K

The BRIO 4K is many years old right now (it came out in 2017!) but it's still one of the best cameras you can find, which really says something about how good Logitech is. This camera is sharp, color accurate, good in low lighting, has excellent software, and is flat-out reliable.

While the software and AI is nowhere near Lumina, it's a good solid choice for those who want something really good, while saving some extra money.

Read our full review of the BRIO 4K as to why we like it so much, even as we head into 2023.

Logitech BRIO 4K $199 $135 at Amazon

The BRIO 4K from Logitech is the top dog of webcams. It's held the crown as the best overall webcam in our books for many years now, thanks to its large 4K sensor with HDR capabilities, built-in dual-array microphone, and dedicated Windows Hello IR sensor for secure face unlock using a Windows PC. It's an all-round awesome webcam!

Cyber Monday webcam deal below $100

If you only use a webcam on occasion and don't feel comfortable spending over $100 for one (or you tend to always have bright lighting when you are streaming), we can stand behind these cameras, now at their lowest prices yest.

The Logitech C920x is the older brother to the C940, but it was the reigning champion for many years for good reason. Sure, it's not "4K," but no one actually does web meetings in 4K making the point moot.

The Razer Kiyo Pro is built more for gamers, but anyone can use it. It's a rather large device with a Sony sensor. Read our hands-on with the Kyo Pro to learn more about this interesting choice.

Finally, the Logitech StreamCam is another solid choice. We reviewed the StreamCam noting it has a crips image, great software, and plenty of mounting options. You really can't go wrong with Logitech, and this is newer than the C920x, but not as powerful as the C940.

Logitech C920x $69 $59 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great webcam on the cheap, you can't go wrong with the C920x. It's great for everything, whether that be streaming, jumping on Teams or Slack calls, creating presentations, and everything in-between. It's plug and play, cheap and cheerful, and gets the job done with a 1080p sensor.

Razer Kiyo Pro $199 $87 at Amazon

This webcam from Razer is designed for gamers. It features a Full HD 1080p 60fps sensor with support for HDR, a wide-angle lens with an adjustable field of view, and excellent low-light performance, great for streaming games late at night in a dark room.

Logitech StreamCam $169 $99 at Amazon

This camera from Logitech is the StreamCam, designed for streamers and content creators streaming to platforms like YouTube and Twitch. It has a 1080p sensor, "premium glass lens," smart auto-focus capabilities, and auto-framing too. Read our review for more info.

We'll continue to update this post as we spot new deals over Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday! So, keep checking back if you don't see anything you fancy just yet.

