Newsstand: CJ Stroud laments another loss to the Wolverines

Michigan football has completely flipped the narrative on the Ohio State rivalry after a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus. The flip side is another identity crisis with OSU and a tough conversation about the legacy of quarterback CJ Stroud.

Stroud, who is expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, likely played his last game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. It ended with his 2nd-straight loss to the Wolverines after a 31-for-48 performance for 349 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

“People are gonna say I never won The Game, and I understand,” Stroud said. “People are gonna say I never won a Big Ten championship, I understand. When it comes to that, I just have to eat it. That’s life. Nothing’s ever been easy for me. I didn’t expect to get it easy. When you pick up the cross, God puts you through more, and you have to be joyful in those moments.”

Michigan made sure that Stroud would go out on the wrong side of the rivalry. He claims he turned over every stone to make a win happen the last two years, but it was not meant to be.

“I said it earlier this week that I want to be known as the best, and I don’t think I’ll have that respect from Buckeye Nation anymore,” Stroud said. “If I do, I appreciate it. I wish I could’ve done more. I wish I could’ve won these games, but no one can question my heart.

“No one can question how hard I tried to win this game. I left everything on the table. There’s no rock I didn’t flip over. Nothing I could’ve done more other than play better today. But it’s not like I left it to chance.”

OSU will now await its bowl fate and hope someone can help them slide into the playoff. Meanwhile, Michigan will play for its 2nd-straight Big Ten Championship next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers and is all but assured a spot in the CFP.

Michigan football quote of the day

“I’m so proud of them. Couldn’t be more proud. I knew the team was focused and determined as they have been all season. And is a locker room of heroes. We talked about it last night — there would be one or two heroes. We need a whole team of them. It was a great team win.”

– Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on team effort vs. Ohio State

Headlines of the day