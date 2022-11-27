ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Building careers: Matt Rhule's NFL promise in practice

By Grant Hansen
 3 days ago
How good is Matt Rhule at developing NFL talent? There's plenty to like for Nebraska fans. Here are some of Rhule's best NFL products.

